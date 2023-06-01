UK Export Finance
|Printable version
Government support unlocks £300k for AceOn’s energy transition ambitions
UK Export Finance announces £300k support for Telford-based battery and renewable energy specialist AceOn
-
The deal has allowed AceOn to secure new contracts for the supply of batteries to Portuguese solar technology manufacturer Meterboost
-
This is UKEF’s latest deal in partnership with non-bank lender Newable to support small and medium-sized exporters with working capital
UK Export Finance (UKEF) has announced £300k of support for Telford-based battery manufacturer AceOn, allowing it to secure new export contracts in the Portuguese renewable energy market.
This deal sees UKEF use its partnership with non-bank lender Newable to support the export ambitions of small and medium-sized enterprises through its General Export Facility scheme. This scheme has unlocked almost £250 million of working capital for UK exporters since it was first launched in March 2021.
UKEF’s support has allowed AceOn to win new contracts to supply batteries to Portuguese firm Meterboost, a manufacturer of solar energy and energy storage technology established in 2019.
Tim Reid, CEO of UK Export Finance, said:
Flexible trade finance products like the General Export Facility mean that we have more to offer SMEs than ever. AceOn is a great example of a small company with extraordinary ideas, and I am proud to help them seize opportunities for driving the global energy transition.
The announcement comes as AceOn uses the Lisbon Energy Summit to announce its latest collaboration with Meterboost, which will see AceOn supply batteries for the Portuguese firm’s off-grid battery energy storage systems (BESS) for residential and commercial use.
Mark Thompson, Managing Director of AceOn, said:
Newable’s support has allowed us to finance the huge number of cells needed for our export of battery energy storage systems to Meterboost. Alongside this, UKEF’s backing has been key to driving our exports – together, they have brought us from our first contracts with Meterboost to our latest collaboration with them, which I am proud to announce at the Lisbon Energy Summit.
Philip Reynolds, Managing Director of Lending, Newable, said:
It is great to have been able to support an exporting, high-growth SME with a Newable Export Finance loan. We are grateful for the continued support of the UKEF GEF scheme, which has enabled this business to secure new export opportunities, create jobs and continue to grow.
This latest deal adds to more than £7 billion in support that UKEF has already dedicated to the UK’s renewable energy sector since 2019.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-support-unlocks-300k-for-aceons-energy-transition-ambitions
Latest News from
UK Export Finance
Heads of G7 Export Credit Agencies - Meeting Statement22/05/2023 09:20:00
The heads of G7 Export Credit Agencies met in Rome, Italy to discuss international trade.
UK Export Finance to strengthen exporter opportunities in Brazil with local expertise13/04/2023 16:25:00
UKEF has appointed a new International Export Finance Executive to its Brazil post, supporting regional trade with and investment in the UK
Heads of G7 Export Credit Agencies – Joint Statement Expressing Support for Ukraine24/01/2023 10:20:00
The heads of G7 Export Credit Agencies release a joint statement expressing support for Ukraine.
UKEF finances new specialist burns hospital in Angola18/01/2023 10:20:00
£130m support secures an exporting boost for British businesses.
UK Government helps IT company break into Africa with £900k UKEF support16/12/2022 09:10:00
UKEF’s guarantee has given a boost to exporting ambitions of a Stockport-based technology company.
Ford accelerates electric car production with UK Government support01/12/2022 14:05:00
UK Export Finance (UKEF) backing worth £600 million will help Ford to expand its electric vehicle production line and deliver on its 2035 net zero plan.
Government secures £89 million deal to export UK aerospace expertise to Brazil26/10/2022 16:05:00
Government support provides a boost to the British aerospace industry in UKEF’s first deal with leading Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer, the third largest commercial jet manufacturer in the world.
£170 million finance deal boosts British construction firms in Africa19/10/2022 11:20:00
Landmark UK Government financing helps UK businesses export to Benin and Togo to support major infrastructure projects
Supporting UK businesses to trade: TFG partners with UKEF and DIT to create a trade and export finance guide07/09/2022 10:10:00
Trade Finance Global (TFG) has partnered with UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK government’s export credit agency, and Department for International Trade (DIT) to produce the UK Trade & Export Finance Guide.