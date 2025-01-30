Government unleashes offshore wind revolution

Up to thirteen major offshore wind projects were yesterday (Wednesday 29th January) been unlocked as the Government announced measures to accelerate the construction of offshore infrastructure.

Inheriting outdated and archaic infrastructure restrictions that slowed and jammed the building of offshore clean energy projects, Ministers are streamlining the consenting process to accelerate their construction. As set out in the Chancellor’s growth speech, this will hasten the delivery of vital infrastructure projects and unlock growth as part of the Government’s Plan for Change, while protecting nature and the environment.

Together, the unlocked projects will generate up to 16GWs of electricity – almost equivalent to the electricity generated by all of the country’s gas power plants last year - and create thousands of good jobs in the offshore wind sector, potentially spurring £20-30bn of investment in homegrown clean power.

These changes will allow the Government to designate new Marine Protected Areas or extend existing Marine Protected Areas to compensate for impacts to the seabed caused by offshore wind development. This will prevent delays that have previously resulted from insufficient environmental compensation being agreed, while protecting the marine environment and contributing to our commitment to protect 30% of our seas for nature by 2030.

Marine Minister Emma Hardy said:

Under the Government’s Plan for Change, we are committed to boosting growth and making Britain a clean energy superpower while defending our important marine habitats. These changes show we can make significant progress in expanding homegrown British clean power in a way that protects vulnerable sea life.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:

Offshore wind will be the backbone of delivering clean power by 2030 as we enter a new era of clean electricity. As part of the Government’s Plan for Change, yesterday’s announcement will help unlock crucial offshore wind projects that will boost our energy security, protect billpayers from volatile fossil fuel markets, and help make the UK a clean energy superpower.

Any new designations of Marine Protected Areas will follow the existing process required under legislation, and will include consulting other affected industries and communities.

The new or extended Marine Protected Areas will protect a range of marine habitats, with the cost of their designation and management funded by offshore wind developers through the Marine Recovery Fund.

This follows the announcement that the Government’s forthcoming Planning and Infrastructure Bill will unlock much-needed infrastructure projects whilst supporting nature recovery, and targeted changes to the management of underwater noise will fast-track the UK to deliver a clean power system by 2030.