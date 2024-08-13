Grampian Health Board prosecuted after death of patient

Grampian Health Board has been prosecuted after the death of a patient in Aberdeen.

Grampian Health Board, also referred to as NHS Grampian, pleaded guilty following the death of 40-year-old Vincent Mulsant at the Royal Cornhill Hospital on 28 March 2020.

The Board is responsible for commissioning health and care services for the residents in the local authority areas of Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Mr Mulsant had been admitted to the hospital on 31 December 2019. He had managed to abscond from the ward in two separate incidents, on 19 and 22 February, which resulted in him being placed under constant supervision.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Grampian Health Board had failed to adequately manage the risks posed to a patient’s health and safety.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how on 28 March, two staff members found Mr Mulsant lying on the bathroom floor. Despite their efforts and those of paramedics in attendance, Mr Mulsant was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of this incident, changes have been made to the management of in-patient wards within Royal Cornhill Hospital.

On 8 August 2024, Grampian Health Board pleaded guilty to breaching Sections 3(1) and Section 33(1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and were fined £60,000 with a £4,500 victim surcharge.

Speaking after the case an HSE spokesperson recently said:

“This tragic case highlights the need for suitable and sufficient systems to be put in place to ensure that vulnerable patients are kept safe while they are in hospital.”

