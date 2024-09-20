Grasping economic opportunities of clean energy

FM: Scotland will target investment from UK Energy initiatives.

First Minister John Swinney has said the Scottish Government will focus on maximising investment from newly created UK Government energy initiatives, including Great British Energy, the National Wealth Fund and the Clean Power 2030 Mission, in projects in Scotland.

The pledge came as the First Minister co-chaired his first meeting of the Scottish Energy Advisory Board, the key expert body which advises the Scottish Government on energy. The First Minister was joined by the Chair of Great British Energy Juergen Maier, the Head of Clean Power 2030 Unit Chris Stark and representatives of Scotland’s energy sector to plan the way ahead for Scotland.

Speaking at the meeting – which was the first engagement event between the Scottish Government and Great British Energy - the First Minister said it is vital Scotland is seen as an attractive proposition for GB energy and pledged his government’s support to make sure investment opportunities are secured.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Clean, green energy represents a massive opportunity for Scotland. Not only does it help tackle climate change but it can be a huge stimulus of jobs and prosperity for Scotland for decades to come.

“We welcome the creation of Great British Energy and Clean Power 2030 and now it is up to Scotland to maximise the investment and opportunities that will come to projects in Scotland from these initiatives.

“Having the heads of both Clean Power 2030 and Great British Energy in Scotland today, meeting with the leaders of Scotland’s energy sector, is the next step in doing exactly that. It means we can make sure Scotland is ready to grab the chance for jobs and green growth they represent. It is a chance we will grasp with both hands.

“Scotland has already made great strides towards a clean, fair and secure energy system and we are continuing to accelerate our enormous renewables potential and work to ensure the maximum possible economic and social benefit from the opportunities created.”