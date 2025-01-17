Great British Energy’s start-up board appointed

Five non-executive directors have been appointed to Great British Energy’s start-up board.

Five non-executive directors have been appointed to Great British Energy’s start-up board, in another step forward for the new, publicly-owned energy company that will own and invest in clean energy projects across the UK.

Delivering on the government’s Plan for Change and clean energy superpower mission, the new board will set a strategy for how the company will work with the energy sector and communities. This will help drive investment in clean energy technologies, create good, skilled jobs and growth across the UK.

The appointees bring a wide range of experience from their previous roles across a range of sectors, with knowledge on workplace rights, building UK supply chains and driving investment in clean energy. Together with the Chair Juergen Maier, they will help to scale up Great British Energy and build its organisational structure and Aberdeen headquarters.

Backed by £8.3 billion over this Parliament, Great British Energy is key to the government’s Plan for Change to make Britain a clean energy superpower, boosting the country’s energy security and protecting billpayers from price spikes.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said:

We’ve appointed a highly skilled start-up board to help Great British Energy hit the ground running in its mission to scale up clean, homegrown power. With a strong track record of delivering results across sectors, the new board members will now play an integral part in kickstarting Great British Energy, delivering our Plan for Change and building a new era of clean electricity for the British people.

Juergen Maier CBE, Chair of Great British Energy said:

This is an important milestone for Great British Energy, as we bring together an expert board to rapidly scale up the company and get to work in delivering a UK-wide clean energy revolution. Their experience across the energy industry, government and trade unions will be crucial in shaping our strategy and organisation, ensuring we can back clean energy projects, bolster UK supply chains and create good jobs across the country.

The five new start-up non-executive directors joined Great British Energy’s board on initial contracts of between 18 months and two years. These include:

Frances O’Grady

Frank Mitchell

Kate Gilmartin

Dr. Nina Skorupska CBE FEI

Valerie Todd CBE

The government has already announced an unprecedented partnership between Great British Energy and The Crown Estate to unlock investment in clean energy, confirmed Aberdeen will host Great British Energy’s headquarters, and struck a deal with the Scottish Government for the company to work with Scottish public bodies to support clean energy supply chains. The government is also legislating through the Great British Energy Bill to give the company the powers it needs to rapidly deliver.

Great British Energy will also support the government’s mission for clean power by 2030, with an action plan published in December to get more homegrown clean power to people and provide the foundation for the UK to build an energy system that can bring down bills for households and businesses for good.

