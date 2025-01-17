Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Great British Energy’s start-up board appointed
Five non-executive directors have been appointed to Great British Energy’s start-up board.
- Five non-executive directors will join Great British Energy’s start-up board, helping to deliver the Government’s Plan for Change and mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower
- The appointees bring a range of expertise across industry and the public and private sectors
- Great British Energy will support energy independence, attract investment, lower bills and create good jobs, to improve the lives of working people and promote growth
Five non-executive directors have been appointed to Great British Energy’s start-up board, in another step forward for the new, publicly-owned energy company that will own and invest in clean energy projects across the UK.
Delivering on the government’s Plan for Change and clean energy superpower mission, the new board will set a strategy for how the company will work with the energy sector and communities. This will help drive investment in clean energy technologies, create good, skilled jobs and growth across the UK.
The appointees bring a wide range of experience from their previous roles across a range of sectors, with knowledge on workplace rights, building UK supply chains and driving investment in clean energy. Together with the Chair Juergen Maier, they will help to scale up Great British Energy and build its organisational structure and Aberdeen headquarters.
Backed by £8.3 billion over this Parliament, Great British Energy is key to the government’s Plan for Change to make Britain a clean energy superpower, boosting the country’s energy security and protecting billpayers from price spikes.
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said:
We’ve appointed a highly skilled start-up board to help Great British Energy hit the ground running in its mission to scale up clean, homegrown power.
With a strong track record of delivering results across sectors, the new board members will now play an integral part in kickstarting Great British Energy, delivering our Plan for Change and building a new era of clean electricity for the British people.
Juergen Maier CBE, Chair of Great British Energy said:
This is an important milestone for Great British Energy, as we bring together an expert board to rapidly scale up the company and get to work in delivering a UK-wide clean energy revolution.
Their experience across the energy industry, government and trade unions will be crucial in shaping our strategy and organisation, ensuring we can back clean energy projects, bolster UK supply chains and create good jobs across the country.
The five new start-up non-executive directors joined Great British Energy’s board on initial contracts of between 18 months and two years. These include:
- Frances O’Grady
- Frank Mitchell
- Kate Gilmartin
- Dr. Nina Skorupska CBE FEI
- Valerie Todd CBE
The government has already announced an unprecedented partnership between Great British Energy and The Crown Estate to unlock investment in clean energy, confirmed Aberdeen will host Great British Energy’s headquarters, and struck a deal with the Scottish Government for the company to work with Scottish public bodies to support clean energy supply chains. The government is also legislating through the Great British Energy Bill to give the company the powers it needs to rapidly deliver.
Great British Energy will also support the government’s mission for clean power by 2030, with an action plan published in December to get more homegrown clean power to people and provide the foundation for the UK to build an energy system that can bring down bills for households and businesses for good.
Background information
- The Great British Energy Bill is currently going through the House of Lords and is at the Committee Stage
- The Bill will support the creation of the new publicly owned company by setting out its objectives and ensuring it has access to necessary finances.
- Frances O’Grady was general secretary for the TUC between 2013 and 2022, as well as former deputy general secretary from 2003. She is a member of the House of Lords and has previously held positions at the Transport and General Workers Union where she worked on successful campaigns to introduce a national minimum wage and equal pay for women. She has also served on the Resolution Foundation’s Commission on Living Standards and has been a member of the Low Pay and High Pay Commissions.
- Frank Mitchell is the former CEO for SP Energy Networks (2009 to 2022), Chair of Skills Development Scotland and NED of Scottish Rugby Ltd, as well as a member of the Scottish Energy Advisory Board. Mr Mitchell has worked internationally in the energy sector for 35 years, including senior roles in the UK, Europe and USA covering generation, transmission and distribution networks, and retail.
- Kate Gilmartin is the CEO of the British Hydropower Association, and has a background in renewable energy and low carbon project development. She was also a founding member and is now a director of the trade body Community Energy England, as well as board member for Rossendale Valley Energy, a Community Benefit Society and also a member of Greater Manchester Community Renewables.
- Dr. Nina Skorupska CBE FEI is the former chief executive of the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA). As a chemist by training with over 40 years’ experience in the energy industry, Dr Skorupska has worked in a range of senior executive and board roles at National Power, RWE, Npower and Essent NV. She is a former Board member of Transport for London and a supervisory board member of the Dutch engineering and construction company, Royal BAM NV.
- Valerie Todd CBE is an HR professional with extensive experience across the private, public and third sectors. Previously, she was director of people and organisation at Siemens plc, and a former talent and resources director at Crossrail and managing director at Transport for London. She is also currently a non-executive director at Digital Catapult.
