Growing Scotland’s net zero economy

Green Industrial Strategy unveiled.

A focused strategy has been launched to place Scotland at the forefront of the net zero economy, with targeted actions to secure growth and investment.

Delivered as part of the Programme for Government, the Green Industrial Strategy sets out five priority areas where efforts and resources will be concentrated. These are:

maximising Scotland’s wind economy

growing the hydrogen sector

developing the carbon capture, utilisation and storage sector

supporting green economy professional and financial services

attracting clean energy intensive industries such as datacentres

A range of specific actions include hosting a Global Offshore Wind Investment Forum next Spring, working with the sector to develop hubs of hydrogen production and demand and working with public and private partners to drive investment in key projects.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin unveiled the Strategy during a visit to Flowcopter, a company developing drones which can be used in the offshore wind sector

Ms Forbes said:

“The global transition to net zero provides opportunities across every part of our economy through a strengthened partnership between the public and private sectors.

“This Green Industrial Strategy spells out where we believe the greatest opportunities lie, and where we will focus our attention and resources.

“It provides certainty for businesses - both at home and abroad - by demonstrating where and how we will work to reduce barriers to investment and, where appropriate, share risk and reward.”

Ms Martin said:

“Scotland's energy sector will play a crucial role in growing the economy and delivering on our net zero targets.

“We have already committed up to £500 million over five years to develop the offshore wind supply chain.

“This will build further on Scotland’s strengths to generate growth in well paid jobs and exports, to enable us to deliver on our Programme for Government priorities of high quality public services, eradicating child poverty and protecting the planet.”

Managing Director of Flowcopter Peter McCurry said:

“The rapidly growing green energy sector represents a real opportunity for Flowcopter to not only scale-up our business, but create even more high-tech jobs as part of a Scottish supply chain.

“Flowcopter has successfully developed an uncrewed cargo drone for remote logistics. Through this, we came to recognise the huge potential to drastically reduce operations and maintenance costs for the offshore wind industry.”

Background

The Green Industrial Strategy.

An evidence paper on the offshore wind focus has also been published.

The Programme for Government 2024/25

Energy Intensive Industries include both existing operations which can convert to renewables and new industries attracted to Scotland by the availability of clean energy.

Flowcopter, a drone technology manufacturer based in Midlothian, is currently working on a £1.9m project, 50% funded by Scottish Enterprise, to develop a new heavy-lift, unmanned aircraft capable of operating on less than 30% of the aviation fuel used by a helicopter. The Flowcopter drone, called the FC100, is the first of its kind and uses a new type of hydraulic power to lift a heavy payload and fly for hours – making it suitable for offshore wind operations and maintenance.