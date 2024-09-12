Growing Scotland’s Space Sector

First Space Envoy appointed.

Scotland’s ambition to become a leading space nation has taken a step forward.

Space sector entrepreneur Daniel Smith takes up the newest position in the Scottish Government’s international business network.

Mr Smith will help identify new business and investment opportunities.

Announcing the appointment at Space-Comm Expo in Glasgow – the first to be held in Scotland – Business Minister Richard Lochhead said:

“The creation of the Space Envoy role is another indication of how quickly the sector is growing and of how importantly the Scottish Government regards its contribution to the economy.

“The Scottish Government has an ambition to capture £4 billion of the global space market and Daniel Smith’s entrepreneurial background will help Scottish businesses forge strategic partnerships and identify new opportunities.

“We are well on our way to becoming a European leader in the sector. The latest available data shows that the number of space-related companies based in Scotland rose by 25% in the space of a year, with the sector’s total income increasing by 65% over the same period - demonstrating the phenomenal scale of opportunity before us.”

Mr Smith said:

"It's a pivotal time for Scotland's fast-growing space sector. Our thriving commercial space sector - actively supported by government agencies and academia - is delivering exciting and new business and career opportunities.

“One particular area for future growth is through international partnerships that enable local companies to operate on the global stage while attracting inward investment to enhance Scotland's space sector and to enhance economic growth.

"I'm excited to help connect Scotland's commercial space players with business opportunities overseas. With leading technology, Scotland has the technical competence, as well as a sustainable strategic vision, to play an expanding role in the global space economy."

Background

Daniel Smith’s role is unpaid. His appointment is for a tenure of two years (until 31 December 2026), with the possibility of extension for a further two years.

Mr Smith is a serial space entrepreneur who has played a founding role in five space companies since 2017, including the global space communications firm AstroAgency which supports 70 private and public space organisations, a spaceport design company enabling spaceflight from emerging space nations and a European launch vehicle firm based in Scotland.

Space-Comm is the UK’s largest space industry event bringing together international governments, SMEs and businesses operating within the space sector. The Business Minister's keynote speech is available:

Find out more about the Trade and Investment Envoy network here.