Sport England
|Printable version
Guidance to help make leisure facilities safer for women and girls
The advice comes as This Girl Can continues to focus on closing the gap between the number of men and women who enjoy getting active.
This Girl Can has teamed up with ukactive to produce guidance for leisure facilities on how to make women and girls feel safer while getting active.
As part of the award-winning campaign’s latest focus on closing the ‘Enjoyment Gap’ and 2021’s guidance on how to make leisure facilities more welcoming for women and girls, this guidance turns the attention to making safer spaces to get active.
Based on a survey by Walnut of more than 900 women that showed 42% had at least one experience of sexual harassment or intimidation in a leisure facility, the guidance gives practical advice to facilities on how to help women feel safer.
And for Sport England’s head of campaign activation, Claire Edwards, this worrying statistic is exactly why the guidance was produced.
“This Girl Can exists so that all women feel they have the opportunity to be active in ways that they love,” she said.
“As is shown by our research, however, we know that more can and should be done to stamp out harassment and intimidation and support women in feeling safe when stepping through the doors of gyms and leisure centres.
“In February, we launched ‘This Girl Can With You’, a call-to-arms to sport and activity providers to dismantle the barriers that contribute to the Enjoyment Gap.
“This work is a great example of how we are working with the sector to help tackle the barriers that may prevent women enjoying being active and we are thrilled to be partnering with ukactive to help achieve this.
“Women deserve to get active as much as men – that is why this guidance has the power to play an important role in helping gyms and leisure centres tackle unacceptable behaviour.”
The Walnut research found that while only 5% of female gym users reported feeling unsafe in relation to sexual harassment and intimidation within facilities, 42% of women had experienced at least one form of sexual harassment or intimidation – such as inappropriate comments, staring or encroachment of personal space – in their fitness or leisure centre.
This figure almost doubles, to 83%, for those aged 16-24 and 76% of those who had experienced sexual harassment or intimidation reported changing their behaviour as a result – including doing things such as changing the way they dressed or the times they visited the facility.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/guidance-help-make-leisure-facilities-safer-women-and-girls
Latest News from
Sport England
Environmental sustainability consultation launched15/05/2023 15:05:00
Share your views on what’s needed to help the sport and physical activity sector accelerate action on environmental sustainability.
New consultation to help Active Lives data work best for users05/05/2023 12:05:00
The consultation aims to understand users' views about how we should allocate future samples at a local level.
New concussion guidelines for grassroots sport03/05/2023 15:10:00
The guidance comes on the back of the Government's 2021 Action Plan on Concussion and builds on Scotland's existing guidelines for all types and levels of sport.
Adults’ activity levels in England bounce back to pre-pandemic levels20/04/2023 13:05:00
The number of people playing sport and taking part in physical activity has returned to where it was before Covid-19, but inequalities remain.
Report published on handling of complaints at Swim England24/03/2023 09:20:00
We commissioned the review after receiving complaints about how the governing body dealt with allegations of abuse and bullying
Report supports physical activity to supplement talking therapies21/03/2023 15:05:00
After nearly 400 interviews, the report illustrates the appetite for physical activity to be used within NHS Talking Therapy.
New funding to help keep leisure centres with pools afloat14/03/2023 13:15:00
£63 million is being made available to help these vital community resources through the financial pressures they face.
Two-year extensions to School Games Organiser and PE and Sport Premium funding08/03/2023 13:25:00
The news comes as part of a Government pledge to ensure parity of access to sport and physical activity opportunities for boys and girls at school.