HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Gwent Police’s custody services require further improvement
Gwent Police needs to improve the oversight of its custody services and how it manages risk to keep detainees safe, the police inspectorate has said.
Get the report : Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in Gwent Police
Cael yr adroddiad : Adroddiad ar ymweliad arolygu ag ystafelloedd dalfa’r heddlu yn Heddlu Gwent
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found that Gwent Police has a clear approach to diverting children away from custody. Frontline officers have a good understanding of what makes a person vulnerable, and they take account of this when deciding whether to make an arrest or deal with the incident in another way.
However, HMICFRS and CQC said that the force has limited scrutiny of custody, which means that there are some critical weaknesses in how the force provides custody services. Inspectors found that some of the recommendations from the force’s previous inspection haven’t been achieved or have only partly been achieved, leaving some key areas of custody needing urgent attention.
The inspectorates have two main causes of concern:
- there are limitations in the way the force oversees its custody services. There isn’t a performance framework for custody, underpinned by the range of data needed to help the force effectively scrutinise its custody provision; and
- the force’s risk management isn’t good enough. It doesn’t always follow authorised professional practice (APP) guidance, and it doesn’t consistently carry out its risk management practices to the required standard.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer said:
“Anyone detained in custody should be kept safe from harm and treated fairly.
“Gwent Police has a clear governance structure for providing safe and respectful custody services. Custody personnel are respectful, and they show empathy and understanding in their interactions with detainees.
“However, in some areas progress has been limited, and improvements are needed. For example, the force has no performance framework or regular performance scrutiny to assess how well it provides custody services. This means it can’t identify any underperformance and therefore can’t put in place measures to make improvements over time. And while the force generally identifies detainee risk well, it doesn’t always follow APP guidance for risk management. We have identified these areas as causes of concern.
“We will be working closely with Gwent Police and monitoring its progress in managing its custody facilities against our new recommendations.”
Get the report : Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in Gwent Police
Cael yr adroddiad : Adroddiad ar ymweliad arolygu ag ystafelloedd dalfa’r heddlu yn Heddlu Gwent
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/gwent-police-custody-services-require-further-improvement/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Police forces must be better prepared to tackle future instances of violent disorder19/12/2024 10:15:00
Police forces must be better prepared to plan for and tackle serious violence and disorder, the police inspectorate has warned, following a review of the police’s response to disorder in the summer.
Greater Manchester Police follows good child protection practices, but needs to improve safeguards for at-risk children13/12/2024 16:20:00
Greater Manchester Police has good leadership of its child protection arrangements but must improve in some areas to make sure it identifies all risks to children, the police inspectorate has said.
Lincolnshire Police moved into enhanced monitoring06/12/2024 16:10:00
Lincolnshire Police has today been moved into an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.
London Fire Brigade congratulated for significant improvements02/12/2024 09:25:00
London Fire Brigade has made significant improvements to its performance since its last inspection and is now outstanding in its response to major and multi-agency incidents, the fire inspectorate has said.
Serious youth violence more far-reaching than many realise20/11/2024 13:09:00
Ofsted, the CQC, HMICFRS and HMI Probation have today published a report that finds serious youth violence is more far-reaching than many adults realise, affecting children all over England and leaving a serious impact on communities.
Fire inspectorate emphasises that effective leadership is key to making improvements in Fire and Rescue Services19/11/2024 11:10:00
Strong and effective leadership can lead to improvements in the fire and rescue sector, fire service leaders were told recently (15 November 2024).
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service must take immediate action to prioritise prevention activity25/10/2024 10:10:00
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service should urgently review how it carries out its prevention activity, the fire inspectorate has said.
Humberside Police congratulated for good performance but must improve the way it investigates crime17/10/2024 14:10:00
Humberside Police is outstanding at preventing crime and protecting vulnerable people, but it needs to improve the way it investigates crime, the police inspectorate has said.