Have a baa-rilliant adventure this World Wetlands Day

People across the Lower Derwent Valley are being invited to explore the wonders of nature as part of World Wetlands Day celebrations.

Residents and visitors to the Lower Derwent Valley are being encouraged to enjoy our baa-rilliant wetlands as part of worldwide celebrations next month and to get involved in taking actions to help recover nature.

Hosted by the Lower Derwent Valley National Nature Reserve team, in partnership with Leeds Beckett University, the event on 1st February aims to raise awareness about the importance of preserving our local in-land wetland and its rare wildlife inhabitants.

Held at Melbourne Village Hall, between 10:30am and 3:30pm, the event will also see a celebrity guest in the form of Countryside Code champion, Shaun the Sheep. Visitors will be able to meet Shaun against the backdrop of nature-inspired artwork by students from Melbourne Primary School and take part in engaging activities, ranging from expert-led educational talks on wetland preservation to guided wildlife walks that reveal the beauty of the surrounding ecosystem.

For those who prefer a more creative side, there will also be a range of immersive experiences on offer such as crafting bird feeders, bird boxes, and wildflower seed bombs, as well as the chance to participate in a conservation volunteer task aimed at preserving the wetland habitat.

This hands-on activity will offer a glimpse into the work involved in maintaining the nature reserve and provides an opportunity for individuals to consider volunteering at the site.

In addition, there will be ringing demonstrations allowing visitors to observe birds up close and learn about the importance of safeguarding their habitat.

Craig Ralston, Reserve Manager for Natural England, yesterday said:

Our wetlands are vital for our planet and there is an urgent need to raise awareness of their importance and reverse their loss. We would love lots of people to come to this event and take part in fun activities that will show why the Lower Derwent Valley wetlands matter. Activities on the day are suitable for all ages, and we hope that by getting involved, people can experience first-hand the wellbeing benefits of working to recover nature.

Wetlands are critically important ecosystems that contribute to biodiversity, climate mitigation, freshwater availability and more. They are also amazing places for people to visit and experience nature in a responsible manner.

World Wetlands Day is an annual observance day, celebrated every 02 February, focusing on the vital role of wetlands for people and planet.