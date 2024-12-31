Have a happy and healthy New Year say health experts

Public Health Wales is reminding people of the steps they can take to protect themselves, their families, and communities from flu while planning their New Year celebrations.

The reminder is being issued due to circulation of seasonal viruses like flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and norovirus (also known as the winter vomiting bug).

Wendi Shepherd, Deputy Director in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said:

“While we hope everyone has a healthy and happy 2025, we are reminding people of the steps they can take to make sure they don’t see in the New Year with a nasty virus.

“Flu can be a serious illness, especially for older and vulnerable people, which is why it is important to stay alert to the risks of flu.

“The best thing you can do to protect yourselves and your loved ones is by washing hands with soap and water, and by making sure you cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Always dispose of your tissues in the bin.

“And while you may be tempted to push through an illness to go to a New Year party, it’s better for everyone if stay at home if you’re unwell. Even if you feel well, when meeting up with people open a window to introduce fresh air and remove stale air which can contain virus particles.

“And for longer-term protection, if you’re eligible for winter vaccinations make sure you take up your invitation as it’s one of the most effective means of protection against getting seriously ill.

“You can check your eligibility and how to get your vaccines on the Public Health Wales website. Even if you’ve missed an appointment, it’s never too late to get vaccinated.”