Healthcare awareness campaign launched

Where to seek help over winter.

An awareness campaign is underway to ensure people know the best place to access healthcare this winter.

Right Care Right Place helps the public decide the most appropriate service for their healthcare needs - whether they should contact their GP or pharmacy, call NHS 24 on 111 or use self-help guides on the NHS Inform website. Hospital emergency departments should only be visited for critical emergencies.

The campaign features targeted advertising on television, radio and online and aims to help alleviate pressures on the NHS and social care ahead of an expected seasonal increase in demand.

Health Secretary Neil Gray visited East Lothian Community Hospital to hear about work being undertaken to address delayed discharges. The hospital supports patients leaving acute hospitals who require intermediate care before returning home.

Mr Gray said:

“We have been working closely with colleagues across the NHS and social care to make sure we are as prepared as possible ahead of winter. “Public information and awareness of the treatment options and how to access them when needed is key to ensuring services are directed where they are most needed. “This will help everyone to get the right care, in the right place as quickly as possible while helping alleviate pressures on the rest of the NHS. People can also help by making sure they receive their Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Covid-19 and flu vaccinations if eligible.”

Background

Self-help guides can be found on NHS inform and include advice on the most common winter illnesses.

Health and social care: winter preparedness plan 2024 to 2025 – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)