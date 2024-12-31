Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Help at Hand care leavers training to professionals
Help at Hand is the Children’s Commissioner’s advice and assistance service for children who are in care, leaving care, working with social services or living away from home.
2024 has been a big year for Help at Hand supporting care leavers. Between September 2023 and August 2024, the team received 1,001 referrals and was able to make a positive impact in 92% of the 313 cases where a representation was made.
The team was able to help care leavers between the age of 18 and 25 navigate the system about issues spanning from housing (including out of area), council tax exemptions (also for out of area), access to apprenticeship and higher education bursaries, accessing a guarantor when at university or beyond leaving their accommodation when in care, access to advocacy services if living out of area, etc.
Our team also launched a series of sessions in November designed to help professionals from leaving care teams and advocates across the country to accurately spot issues affecting care leavers from the time when they are approaching 16 and 17 years of age, without having to wait when it is too late to assess and provide tailored support post 18.
So far, we have delivered two sessions online to London and surrounding professionals (with an attendance of 75 people) and to local authorities in the Southeast of England with an attendance of 60 professionals.
In 2025, we will deliver four more sessions to professionals across the rest of England in Southwest, North West, Midlands and North East.
The training was informed by the issues that care leavers and their advocates contact Help at Hand about, and their struggle to find resolution to these problems from their corporate parent professionals even with or without the help of advocates.
The training was aimed at personal advisors (personal advisors are employed by local authorities to provide advice and support to care leavers) and advocates, but so far it has also reached heads of services and directors.
These sessions draw on our experience of listening to the experiences that care leavers face and we share our expertise to help them get what they are entitled to.
These sessions have also provided an opportunity to share more details about our recent publication of the “Handbook for Higher Education Institutions’ professionals.”
The Handbook was co-created by our office and the Children’s Commissioner’s Care Experienced Advisory Board (CEAB) over the past few years, with the assistance of Help at Hand.
The care experienced young people who were on the advisory board were particularly proud of the finished handbook as it aims to help, through 33 recommendations (Supporting care experienced students: A handbook for professionals working in higher education | Children’s Commissioner for England), Higher Educations Institutions (universities, further education colleges and apprenticeships providers) and professionals to ensure they provide the best help and support to care leavers as they go in to higher education.
Here are some kind of examples of feedback we have received post training sessions:
“This has been very useful. I look forward to receiving the slides. Many thanks”
“Thank you. Brilliant, informative training session.”
“Thank you, this training was very useful for me as a new PA”
Thank you – really useful and informative training
Thanks, enjoyed the session and exploring additional supports for our Care Leavers
“Thanks for the session, really useful” – asst director of leaving care team
“This has been SO helpful, thank you so much”
“Thank you, as someone new to the role, I have found this very useful.”
“Thank you, I have found this really interesting and informative!”
It is interesting to note that post training, we have experienced a spike in contacts from professionals in leaving care teams around access to bursaries for their care leavers, requests from Personal Advisors who are supporting care leavers in prison or with immigration issues, and more requests around access to guarantors for care leavers willing to rent from their second year on university.
If you are a care leaver having any issue with your council tax exemption, or with accessing your care leavers bursary from the LA or your university, or your apprenticeship bursary, and if you are struggling with accessing a guarantor whether you are in University or only with private renting, and you need Help at Hand assistance, please call 0800 528 0731 or email help.team@childrenscommissioner.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/help-at-hand-care-leavers-training-to-professionals/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Reflecting on a busy year with Help at Hand30/12/2024 11:15:00
In my four years as Children’s Commissioner for England, I have heard from more than a million children about their hopes and ambitions, and what they want from the adults making decisions in their lives. Crucially, regardless of their circumstances or backgrounds, children want their voices listened to on how to tackle key issues facing children across England.
Press Notice: Hundreds of millions spent by councils placing vulnerable children in illegal children’s homes17/12/2024 09:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner is calling for immediate action to stop hundreds of children from being housed illegally in settings including caravans and holiday rentals, at exorbitant cost to local authorities.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the murder of Sara Sharif13/12/2024 12:20:00
Sara Sharif was killed by the people in her life that should have loved her the most – and they must now face the consequences of that terrible act.
‘Speech Your Mind’ awards ceremony – a real win for children’s voices06/12/2024 14:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner I have made it my mission to make sure that young people’s voices are heard, listened to and acted upon by decision makers.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on new abuse footage at Whitefield School29/11/2024 12:20:00
The experiences of these children are absolutely – appalling – my heart goes out to them and their families. No child should ever be physically restrained under such conditions and with such a lack of compassion, especially those who are so vulnerable.
How the School Survey will help shape the future of education25/11/2024 10:15:00
As a former teacher, headteacher and Trust leader, I know the defining role schools play in the lives of children and young people. As Children’s Commissioner, I’ve seen the fantastic job teachers are doing – something that children themselves often tell me about.
Press Notice: New research reveals ‘stark failures’ of social care system, as the Children’s Commissioner calls for urgent reform and stronger safeguards19/11/2024 09:20:00
Children in England can be deprived of their liberty in secure settings, specifically custodial settings (for youth justice reasons), secure children’s homes (for welfare reasons) and mental health units (for assessment and treatment).
Children’s views on mathematics18/11/2024 10:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner one of my main ambitions is that every child has access to a brilliant education: one that helps them to achieve their goals, no matter how ambitious.
The Children’s Commissioner shares activities for Maths Week England 202412/11/2024 15:10:00
Maths Week England is a week-long FREE national festival of all things maths! With over 800.000 students already registered, Maths Week England provides a platform for everyone to immerse themselves in the magic of maths and raise the profile of the subject whilst, at the same time, encouraging children to pursue maths by promoting a more positive and inclusive approach.