Helping communities in Folkestone be prepared for flash flooding

Are you flash flood ready? Environment Agency roadshow on 2 August a chance for public to prepare for flash flooding.

Flash flooding is dangerous and can happen very quickly. The effects can be devastating. Knowing what to do in a flood can significantly reduce the risk to your life, your property and your possessions.

Folkestone experienced devastating flash flooding in the past and is still at risk today. On 12 August 1996, the town endured its worst flooding on record when 200 homes were flooded. Some 2 months’ worth of rain fell in just 2 hours. The Pent Stream burst its banks, causing 2-metre deep water to flood properties in the area.

Around 400 homes and businesses in Folkestone are in what’s called a rapid response catchment area. This is where the river is highly responsive to heavy rainfall and liable to cause flash flooding – even before flood warnings can be issued.

To help raise awareness of the issues that this type of flooding can cause, the Environment Agency is holding a drop-in event for the local community. Working with Folkestone and Hythe District Council and the community safety team, it aims to help people understand the risk of flash flooding and the steps they can take to prepare and stay safe from flooding.

The details are:

Flash Flood Awareness Roadshow

Where: Bouverie Place Shopping Centre, 12 Bouverie Place, Folkestone

When: Friday 2 August between 10am and 3pm.

Emily Whittingham, flood resilience engagement advisor for the Environment Agency in the Kent, South London and East Sussex area, yesterday said:

We are visiting Folkestone to talk to residents and businesses about how they can prepare and what they can do to stay safe if they are affected by flooding. There will be free family-friendly activities to highlight the hidden dangers of flood water including our infamous ‘flood tank’ – are you and your children brave enough to discover what’s inside?

Tara Liam, community safety officer for Folkestone and Hythe District Council, added:

We’re pleased to be able to help residents and businesses who may be affected by flash flooding in Folkestone. We’ll be working with the Environment Agency to ensure that people in the area know how to prepare for flooding, and if it does occur, what to do and who to contact about different issues. The Flood Awareness Roadshow will be a great opportunity for residents and businesses to learn more about the help available.

Steps to take to be Flash Flood Ready:

Find out if you’re at risk of flooding by checking your postcode on the government’s website.

Know how to recognise a flash flood; heavy rain and severe weather reports, fast rising water with churning dark water in the Pent Stream, fast flowing water, debris in water causing danger.

Plan where to go if there is a flash flood – you may need to act before receiving an Environment Agency flood warning or before emergency services can reach you.

You can sign up for free flood warnings. These warn of the risk of flooding from rivers, the sea and groundwater. You’ll be alerted by phone, email or text when flooding is expected.

The best way to protect yourself from flooding and to recover quicker is to know what to do in advance – download and save a simple Prepare, Act, Survive plan so you’ll know what to do when there’s a flood warning in your area.

If you are flooded, call 999 if in immediate danger and follow advice from emergency services.

You can find out more online on GOV.UK Flash Flooding

Come and see us on:

Friday 2 August between 10am and 3pm

Bouverie Place Shopping Centre, 12 Bouverie Place, Folkestone CT20 1AE

Contact us:

