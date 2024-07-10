Helping New Scots settle into communities

Action set out to support integration.

A package of measures to help ensure refugees and people seeking asylum are supported to make their new communities their home has been unveiled.

The New Scots Refugee Integration Strategy: Delivery Plan 2024-2026 – developed by the Scottish Government, Scottish Refugee Council and COSLA – includes commitments to work with employers to help them recruit refugees, to identify ways to improve English language provision and to ensure services are co-ordinated effectively.

The plan also aims to ensure people understand their rights, responsibilities and entitlements, and to help New Scots and communities to integrate.

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart said:

“Scotland has a proud history of welcoming those fleeing war and persecution, and we are dedicated to helping them integrate into communities from the day they arrive.

“It is vital that we support refugees and people seeking asylum to understand their rights and access employment and services to help them to rebuild their lives in Scotland.

“This plan, which was informed by engagement with those with experience of seeking refuge and settling in Scotland, as well as those with expertise in supporting them, lays out the steps we will take to support refugees and people seeking asylum to integrate across different parts of society. It also recognises the role communities and employers can actively play in supporting people.”

Chief Executive of Scottish Refugee Council Sabir Zazai said:

“Global conflicts and humanitarian crises are forcing record numbers of people to flee their homes in search of safety.

“The commitments set out in this plan will help those seeking protection in Scotland to rebuild their lives here in a meaningful and sustainable way. We welcome the plan and thank everyone whose views and expertise helped shape it.”

COSLA Community Wellbeing Spokesperson Councillor Maureen Chalmers said:

“Scotland’s local authorities remain fully committed to welcoming and supporting people who are fleeing war and persecution to find safety and integrate in their new communities.

“The New Scots Delivery Plan sets out actions which local authorities will be working towards to help to improve New Scots’ experiences of living in our communities and accessing local services and, importantly, seeks to ensure that they are able to access their rights. Working in partnership with New Scots themselves, and with our partners, including Scottish Government and Scottish Refugee Council, will be key to the successful delivery of this plan.”

UNESCO Chair for Refugee Integration through Education, Languages, Arts at the University of Glasgow and the New Scots Core Group Chair Professor Alison Phipps said:

“To develop the New Scots Refugee Integration Strategy Delivery Plan, New Scots and communities across Scotland have reflected deeply on what it means to live together, with and despite differences.

“This plan offers an exciting commitment to action across Scotland and to embedding the rights of all who seek refuge.”

Background

The New Scots Refugee Integration Strategy: Delivery Plan 2024-2026sets out actions to help refugees and people seeking asylum integrate into communities. It builds on the approach set out in the updated New Scots Refugee Integration Strategy, published in March 2024, and draws on more than 2,000 community consultation responses from people who have sought refuge and resettled in Scotland.

Scottish Government funding of £3.6 million for Scottish Refugee Council’s Refugee Support Service was announced in April 2024. This service helps refugees and people seeking asylum access information and advice.