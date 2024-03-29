Scottish Government
Helping Scotland’s culture and creative sector shine on the world stage
New strategy to support international ambitions.
Scotland’s culture and creative sector will be helped to flourish on the world stage with the launch of Inspiring Connections: Scotland’s International Culture Strategy 2024-30, according to Culture Secretary Angus Robertson.
The strategy sets out the value of international activity to Scotland's culture and creative sector. It recognises the importance of international engagement to learning, innovation and to the sector's long-term sustainability.
Mr Robertson said:
"Scotland's culture and creative sector and our historic environment are internationally renowned. Our festivals, vibrant music scene and rich cultural heritage bring people from across the world to Scotland.
“The strategy sets out our vision for international engagement to be central to the long-term development of the sector. We are starting from a strong position, but we know that recent challenges have made international cultural engagement increasingly difficult.
"Developing international cultural connections will create new opportunities, make our culture and creative sector more vibrant and diverse, and help it to reach new audiences and markets across the world.”
Julia Amour, Director, Festivals Edinburgh, said: “Edinburgh’s Festivals are a place for Scotland and the wider world to exchange creative ideas, and this new International Culture Strategy recognises the importance of such an international outlook for artists, creatives and citizens across Scotland.
“We look forward to working with colleagues and Scottish Government on these ambitions to help strengthen our nation’s cultural fabric.”
Background
Inspiring Connections: Scotland's International Culture Strategy
Fulfilling a Programme for Government commitment, the strategy considers the importance of international activity to the sector, sets out how the Scottish Government can support its development and outlines the ambition that international engagement should be central to the sector’s long-term future.
The strategy was developed with significant input from Scotland’s culture public bodies, national institutions and, vitally, the wider culture and creative sector.
The International Culture Strategy has been informed by responses to a public consultation held in 2023 with the consultation analysis published in December 2023.
