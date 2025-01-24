Ofcom
|Printable version
Helping small services navigate the Online Safety Act
As the UK’s regulator for online safety, Ofcom makes sure organisations that provide online services are carrying out their duties to comply with new rules, to help protect their users from harmful content.
Our research indicates that over 100,000 online services are likely to be in scope of the Online Safety Act – from the largest social media platforms to the smallest community forum. We know that new regulation can create uncertainty – particularly for small organisations that may be run on a part time or voluntary basis.
We’ve heard concerns from some smaller services that the new rules will be too burdensome for them. Some of them believe they don’t have the resources to dedicate to assessing risk on their platforms, and to making sure they have measures in place to help them comply with the rules. As a result, some smaller services feel they might need to shut down completely.
So, we wanted to reassure those smaller services that this is unlikely to be the case.
Proportionality is key
The Online Safety Act, and our approach to implementing it, are focused on tackling harm to people across the UK and doing so in a way that is risk-based and proportionate. If services are in scope of the act, they will need to take steps to comply with it, but the more onerous requirements will fall upon the largest services with the highest reach and/or those services that are particularly high risk.
Unfortunately, we also know that harm can exist on the smallest as well as the largest services. So, there are basic steps that all in-scope services need to take to assure themselves and their users that they understand the risks that exist on their service and, where necessary, the steps they will take to mitigate them.
If organisations have carried out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment and determined, with good reason, that the risks they face are low, they will only be expected to have basic but important measures to remove illegal content when they become aware of it. These include:
- easy-to-find, understandable terms and conditions;
- a complaints tool that allows users to report illegal or harmful material when they see it, backed up by a process to deal with those complaints;
- the ability to review content and take it down quickly if they have reason to believe it is illegal; and
- a specific individual responsible for compliance, who we can contact if we need to.
Three steps for your online service
Here are the three key steps to helping you navigate the act:
Step 1: Am I in scope? You can use our scope checker to do a quick check on whether you are likely to be in scope of the Act or not: Check if the Online Safety Act applies to you - Ofcom.
Step 2: I am in scope. What do I need to do? Our online safety regulations guide, provides information on how to comply, particularly for smaller organisations. We have also launched a digital toolkit which provides a step-by-step interactive guide to what you need to do to comply with the Act.
Step 3: How do I keep up with what’s happening? We send out regular updates on everything you need to know. If you haven’t already done so, sign up to be added to our mailing list.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/online-safety/illegal-and-harmful-content/helping-small-services-navigate-the-online-safety-act/
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom fines video sharing platform MintStars £7,00024/01/2025 10:10:00
Ofcom has fined video sharing platform, MintStars Ltd, £7,000 for failing to adequately protect children from accessing online pornography.
Ofcom launches digital safety toolkit for online services21/01/2025 12:15:00
Ofcom has today launched a digital toolkit to help businesses comply with new online safety rules.
Protecting consumers from uncertain and volatile inflation17/01/2025 15:10:00
Telecoms providers must now set out upfront, in pounds and pence, any price rises that will apply to customer contracts, under new Ofcom rules that come into force today.
Age checks to protect children online17/01/2025 09:25:00
Children will be prevented from encountering online pornography and protected from other types of harmful content under Ofcom’s new industry guidance which sets out how we expect sites and apps to introduce highly effective age assurance
Time for tech firms to act: UK online safety regulation comes into force16/12/2024 15:15:15
People in the UK will be better protected from illegal harms online, as tech firms are now legally required to start taking action to tackle criminal activity on their platforms, and make them safer by design.
What is ‘line rental’? Why do I have to pay it?16/12/2024 09:10:00
Britons spend only half as much time speaking on landline phones as we did five years ago. So why do most broadband customers still need to pay ‘line rental’, even if we don’t use our home phones?
Ofcom fines Royal Mail £10.5m for poor delivery performance13/12/2024 15:25:00
Ofcom has today fined Royal Mail £10,500,000 for failing to meet its First and Second Class delivery targets in the 2023/24 financial year
Ultrafast broadband and landline bundles see biggest price drop in 202413/12/2024 09:10:00
Average prices for fixed broadband and landline bundles have generally fallen in real terms between 2023 and 2024, with the fastest packages seeing the biggest drop, according to Ofcom’s annual pricing trends report