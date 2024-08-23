Scottish Government
Helping Uist parents back into work
Tackling poverty and supporting families to live, work and stay in the area.
A project providing training opportunities and childcare provision for parents, led by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, has received £60,000 from the Scottish Government.
Funding for the local authority, and five others across Scotland, is part of the Scottish Government’s Addressing Depopulation Action Plan, which sets out steps being taken to strengthen communities facing depopulation.
Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart said:
“Uist has a lot to offer young families, but more needs to be done to ensure people can make their livelihoods on the islands. Working in partnership with local businesses and organisations, this project will help parents to secure work and stay in the area – supporting the islands to sustain the population they need to thrive into the future.
“It will support parents to access vital training and childcare - helping them back into work, ensuring that skills gaps on the islands are filled and putting more money in their pockets.
“Eradicating child poverty is the defining mission of this government and we know well-paid work can be an effective route out of poverty. This support will be targeted to those who are more likely to experience barriers to finding work, helping lift families out of poverty while also boosting the local economy.”
Councillor Paul Steele, Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said:
“Comhairle nan Eilean Siar welcomes the award of funding through the Scottish Government’s Addressing Depopulation Fund. This money will help support the Comhairle’s ongoing work to encourage people to live, work and learn in Uist.
“There are many factors that contribute to depopulation, I am pleased that Ms Stewart has taken the time to sit down with Comhairle representatives to discuss these factors and hope that this will help inform future funding and policy decisions.”
Background
According to Census data, between 2011 to 2022 the population of Uist fell by 4%. The population aged 16 to 64 fell by 11% in this period.
This £60,000 funding for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is part of £360,000 for six local authorities through the Scottish Government’s Addressing Depopulation Fund. Other local authorities in receipt of this funding will be announced in due course.
The Addressing Depopulation Fund was announced in February as part of the Scottish Government’s Addressing Depopulation Action Plan.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/helping-uist-parents-back-into-work/
