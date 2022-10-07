NHS England
|Printable version
High street pharmacists treat thousands more people for minor illnesses
More than 100,000 patients were seen by their high street pharmacist in just one month according to new NHS figures, helping people get the quick care they need as well as easing pressure on GP teams facing record demand.
In June, 118,123 people with minor illnesses such as a sore throat or constipation, or those in need of medicine urgently, received a same-day consultation with their local pharmacist after calling NHS 111 or their GP practice – an increase of more than four-fifths (83%) on the number in the same month last year (64,512).
The data comes alongside expanded roles for community pharmacies ahead of winter, announced at the NHS England board meeting yesterday.
From this week, NHS 111 online can directly refer people to their high street pharmacist for a same-day consultation, rather than patients needing to call the phone line.
And hundreds of GP practices are already trialling a new service which enables people to register or change their GP surgery online.
People can search on the NHS website (nhs.uk) for their nearest GP and register within minutes under the new pilot of 70 practices, with plans in place to scale the service up to 600 practices in the coming months.
GP teams are seeing and treating more people than ever before with 35 million more people seen in general practice a year compared to pre-pandemic levels. Face-to-face appointments are also at their highest level since before the pandemic with around two-thirds of appointments carried out in person at GP practices in August.
Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said: “Our local pharmacies ensure hundreds of thousands of people every week get the support and medication they need and yesterday’s figures show that in just one month, over 100,000 patients have also had consultations with their local pharmacist for minor illnesses – this means patients are getting the care they need quickly but also in a convenient way that can fit in with their busy lives.
“We are committed to making access to NHS services as easy as possible for our patients – from this week, people can be referred for a consultation with their local pharmacy through the touch of a button through NHS 111 online and from tomorrow, a new pilot will mean people can register for a local GP practice online within minutes.
“It is likely that we will face a busy and challenging winter and while we have already announced plans to boost capacity across our services, I am delighted that hardworking pharmacy teams are playing an even greater role.
“It is vital that the public continue to use the NHS as they normally would if they are unwell so people should continue to use NHS 111 and as ever if it is life-threatening, call 999”.
From next month, anyone can see their GP records on the NHS App including new blood test results, without the need to contact their surgery.
The general practice workforce has increased by 19,000 since 2019 – ahead of the government target of recruiting 26,000 staff by 2024, including building multi-professional teams who offer patients a wide range of care.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2022/10/high-street-pharmacists-treat-thousands-more-people-for-minor-illnesses/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS set to boost GP workforce ahead of winter06/10/2022 13:10:00
Thousands more staff will be recruited to new roles in General Practice, so family doctors’ time can be freed up to see more patients during winter, the NHS has announced today.
NHS launches awareness drive as ‘giant lung roadshow’ targets England’s cancer hotspots30/09/2022 15:38:00
The NHS will be touring England’s lung cancer hotspots with giant inflatable lungs and specialist teams of volunteers, in a bid to catch more cancers early and giving the best chance of successful treatment.
NHS urges parents to book children in for essential MMR vaccination27/09/2022 09:15:00
Parents and carers of children are being reminded of the importance of routine vaccinations, with hundreds of thousands of texts, emails and letters being sent from next week encouraging families to book their child in for an MMR vaccine.
NHS delivers 2.1 million Covid autumn boosters26/09/2022 14:15:00
The NHS Covid vaccination programme is off to a ‘flying start’ with 2.1 million autumn boosters delivered in just over a fortnight, and 1.35 million last week alone.
Comment from NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard following the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen20/09/2022 09:15:00
Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said: “Her Majesty the Queen gave steadfast support to the NHS throughout her reign and in return she had the admiration and respect of staff right across the health service for her leadership, wisdom and devotion to duty.
Over 65s can now book autumn COVID booster12/09/2022 13:15:00
People aged 65 and over will be able to book their autumn COVID booster through the national booking system from today, meaning five million more people can now top up their protection ahead of winter.
NHS delivers on elective recovery plan with progress on treatment and tests08/09/2022 11:15:00
The number of patients waiting for tests and checks has fallen for the third month in a row – and is at the lowest level since the NHS launched its elective recovery plan, the biggest, most ambitious catch up programme in health history.
Millions now able to book their autumn booster07/09/2022 11:15:00
From today (7 September 2022), around four million people most vulnerable to Covid-19 will start to be invited to book in their autumn booster vaccine as the NHS’ National Booking Service launches appointments for Autumn boosters.