HNCDI set to boost UK productivity, innovation and economic growth

Progress report shows how the HNCDI is enabling businesses to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing to overcome industrial challenges.

A new report confirms that the Hartree National Centre for Digital Innovation (HNCDI) is generating increasingly substantial economic and societal benefits for the UK across many sectors.

Launched in 2021, the HNCDI is a £210 million, five-year collaboration between the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Hartree Centre and IBM, located at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, at Sci-Tech Daresbury.

It is enabling businesses to adopt the skills and necessary digital technologies, such as AI and quantum computing, to overcome a range of industrial challenges, from precision medicine to flood risks.

Solving industry challenges with digital adoption

The HNCDI progress report completed by technopolis showcases its progress made so far, 18 months into the programme.

Outlining both the successes and challenges for building up the HNCDI in its first 18 months, the report demonstrates successful case studies, indicating the progress achieved across each of the HNCDI’s workstreams. Each workstream addresses four key stages of digital adoption:

explore: applying digital and AI technologies to industry challenges

excelerate: embedding AI solutions across UK industry

emerging technology: driving future investment decisions into emerging technologies

explain: application training in digital technologies

Positive impacts

The positive impacts section in the report confirm that, as of December 2022, the HNCDI programme has:

launched 44 projects across the emerging technology, explore and excelerate research and development workstreams

engaged 22 partner organisations across these three workstreams, guaranteeing £157,080 in contributions from industry collaborations

achieved 10 peer-reviewed publications, with two patent submissions in progress

engaged with 544 individuals from 239 organisations through its free training to industry, under the training workstream, explain

