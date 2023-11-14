Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Home Affairs Select Committee Report on Policing Priorities – APCC Chair Responds
In response to a report entitled ‘Policing Priorities’ published Friday 10 November 2023 by the Home Affairs Select Committee, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Donna Jones yesterday said:
“The report rightly emphasises the importance of regaining trust and confidence in policing and recognises the ever-evolving challenges facing the entire criminal justice system. As Police and Crime Commissioners, we are already working hard to see these issues addressed.
“I welcome the Committee’s recognition of the impact PCCs have on the delivery of local policing services and am grateful that my colleague Festus Akinbusoye was invited to give evidence to the Inquiry.
“We will now consider every aspect of the report in more detail to see areas where we can swiftly effect positive change. We look forward to working with our own forces, the Home Office, the National Police Chief’s Council and the College of Policing to shape and drive forward improvements that will ultimately increase the public’s trust and confidence in policing.”
Report can be downloaded here.
