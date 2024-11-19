Home delivered test kit makes knowing HIV status easy

Community leaders are urging sexually active people in Wales to order a free, confidential test kit from Public Health Wales.

“Regular testing for HIV is a way of taking control of your health,” says Neil Roberts, Founder of the Cardiff Baseliners, the Welsh capital’s first LGBT tennis club.

“With treatment, people with HIV can live as long as anyone else, but you can’t get treatment if you don’t know your status.

“I encourage everyone to test. And I want it to be part of the conversation that it’s better to know your HIV status and that testing can offer peace of mind.”

The call comes as Wales HIV Testing Week gets underway. Led by Public Health Wales in partnership with Fast Track Cymru and community volunteers, the campaign brings together individuals, communities and organisations to promote the benefits of regular testing.

Last November, the campaign saw over 9,000 people in Wales access the free, confidential home test kit, which is available year-round from the Sexual Health Wales website.

The campaign’s mission is something that Neil Roberts’ feels aligns with his own.

“Health and wellbeing is at the core of Cardiff Baseliner’s mission and values,” he continues:

“I founded the tennis club three years ago with this in mind, offering a welcoming, inclusive space for people in the community to come together regardless of ability.

“Sport can build self-confidence, resilience, helps in adversity and can break down barriers that LGBTQ+ people face. It’s about taking control of our physical and mental wellbeing – just like testing for HIV.

“This is why I urge everyone to access the free test kit. It’s so simple, confidential and convenient.”

The simple finger-prick test, available to every adult in Wales, means HIV can be diagnosed early. This means people living with HIV can access treatment that will ensure they can live as long and healthily as anyone else. Effective treatment reduces the amount of virus in the blood to undetectable levels, meaning HIV can’t be passed on to others.

People who do not test positive for HIV may be eligible for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), which prevents the infection from getting into the body.

Most people will get a negative result, but whatever happens, it’s important to know that anyone diagnosed with HIV can access free treatment and support.

Zoe Couzens, Head of Programme for Sexual Health at Public Health Wales, said:

“Wales HIV Testing Week is an opportunity to remind people about the importance of regular testing – because HIV can affect anyone.

“In Wales, HIV testing has never been easier and the process is completely confidential. Making testing accessible is a key part of the Welsh Government’s HIV Action Plan. Knowing your status means that those who need antiretroviral treatment, can access it and live a long and healthy life. By being on treatment they cannot pass HIV on to others.”

Zoë Couzens adds:

“Working in partnership with Fast Track Cymru and scores of community champions, we want to increase the number of people testing regularly for HIV – and to show that we can all play our part in eliminating new cases of HIV by 2030.”

Sarah Maslen-Roberts of Fast Track Cymru said:

"Once again this year, Fast Track Cymru joined forces with Public Health Wales to deliver our HIV testing campaign across Wales. At its heart, the campaign’s strength remains our Welsh communities, whose support continues to drive it forward."

The findings of a recent Public Health Wales report which looks at existing evidence into self-testing programmes in other countries showed that the ease of self-testing could increase self-empowerment. In addition, not having to attend a clinic setting and wait for a test meant that people were more likely to decide to test, and therefore be aware of their HIV status.

The report, Behavioural determinants that influence the uptake of self-testing for HIV: An agile scope of the literature, identified a number of interesting findings and is available here:

Self-testing for HIV: Behavioural determinants that influence uptake, and interventions to increase uptake.