Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Home office data on police custody and mental health detentions
The release of Home Office data on police custody and mental health detentions supports and enables greater transparency in policing, work which is already being driven by PCCs across England and Wales.
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioner’s (APCC) Mental Health & Custody leads continue to encourage policing colleagues to review this data and to identify areas of progress and improvement, particularly situations where police and partners can do more to divert people away from custody.
Joint lead PCC Lisa Townsend said:
“Police and Crime Commissioners must continue to work with their Chief Constables and partners to reduce the use of police custody as a place of safety. These Home Office figures show the vast majority of people detained by police under the Mental Health Act are taken to a health-based place of safety, ensuring access to essential medical care.
“While there will always be cases where the police need to be involved in responding to someone in mental health crisis, PCCs are working with police and partners to reduce inappropriate police involvement and support access to mental health services through the National Partnership Agreement in England.”
Fellow joint lead PCC Emily Spurrell commented:
“PCCs have a key role in delivering effective oversight and scrutiny of policing on behalf of the communities they serve. By working with the National Police Chiefs’ Council to launch national Custody Detention Scrutiny Panel Guidance, we have helped deliver new opportunities for the public to scrutinise police custody and to make a real difference.
“These panels bring members of the community and police together to review a range of cases including strip searches, use of force and time spent in custody, which are key areas of policing that we absolutely must get right.”
Notes:
Home Office data on PACE police powers and procedures is for all forces in England and Wales for the period up to 31 March 2023.
Lisa Townsend is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey.
Emily Spurrell is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/home-office-data-on-police-custody-and-mental-health-detentions/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Chair Statement on Latest Crime Statistics30/01/2024 16:20:00
APCC chair statement on latest crime statistics.
APCC Chair Response to Steps to Improve Police Standards And Culture30/01/2024 10:20:00
Chair of the APCC, Dona Jones, yesterday responded to the Policing Minister's recent statement to Parliament on actions to improve police standards and culture.
Response From APCC Chair to New Duty of Candour For Chief Officers25/01/2024 10:20:00
Chair of the APCC, Donna Jones yesterday responded to the new Duty of Candour contained in the College of Policing's Code of Practice for Ethical Policing.
Response from APCC chair to NPCC police integrity screening data23/01/2024 15:25:00
Chair of the APCC, Donna Jones responds to a publication of NPCC police integrity screening data
APCC chair comments on the post office scandal11/01/2024 10:20:00
Yesterday, senior police leader and Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Donna Jones, has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of a new bill to exonerate and compensate victims of the Post Office scandal.
ONS stats reveal a rise in drug-related deaths21/12/2023 09:15:00
APCC Joint Addictions and Substance Misuse Leads and Police and Crime Commissioners, David Sidwick and Joy Allen responds to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures reporting a rise in drug-related deaths for 2022
APCC Response to Deaths Being Linked to Street Drugs Stronger Than Heroin18/12/2023 16:25:00
APCC recently (15 December 2023) responded to deaths being linked to street drugs stronger than heroin.
APCC response to deaths being linked to street drugs stronger than heroin15/12/2023 16:10:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, Dorset PCC David Sidwick and Durham PCC Joy Allen, responded to data from the National Crime Agency showing that 54 deaths have been linked to synthetic opioids since June 2023