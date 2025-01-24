Home Office
|Printable version
Home Secretary on sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court
A statement from the Home Secretary in response to the sentencing of the perpetrator of the horrific Southport attack.
Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said:
The whole country has been horrified beyond words by these truly horrendous, cowardly and evil crimes.
We will always remember Bebe, Elsie and Alice, and the happiness they brought to their families in their short lives. And we will remember too the strength and bravery shown by the survivors of this horrific attack, and the astounding courage of those who rushed towards danger and undoubtedly saved many more lives.
The police and emergency services who responded that day deserve our eternal gratitude, and we thank too the investigators and prosecutors who have worked so hard for justice, and Mr Justice Goose for presiding over these hugely difficult proceedings.
We have vowed to get the answers the country deserves about how this horror was allowed to happen and to ensure that lessons are learned. I will set out further details of the independent public inquiry soon, but for today, all our thoughts are with the families enduring this unimaginable pain, and the example of strength and courage they have provided to us all.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/home-secretary-on-sentencing-at-liverpool-crown-court
