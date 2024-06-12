Homeless Link is proudly supported by Access Insurance

Homeless Link
Homeless Link is delighted to announce that we are proudly supported by Access Insurance!
Access Insurance is a Chartered Insurance Broker serving over 15,000 charities and not-for-profits across the UK. Thanks to their sponsorship this year, we have been able to subsidise our national conferences, allowing more homelessness organisations to participate, expand their networks, and learn with us.
Kate Alaway, Head of Member Services, Homeless Link:
"We're grateful for Access Insurance's support this year. Their commitment to social responsibility has helped us to connect and support frontline homelessness services. It's great to partner with an organisation that shares our passion for making a positive difference.”
Steven Hopkins, Head of Marketing, Access Insurance:
“We are proud to work with Homeless Link in sponsoring their important work in training and supporting organisations tackling homelessness. We have advised Homeless Link since 2009 on their insurance and have also worked with member charities and affiliated groups. We are passionate about supporting charities in the homelessness sector, understanding the unique complexities and risks around working with homeless/vulnerable adults and children.”
Experienced at working with the homelessness sector, Access Insurance offers expert advice and bespoke insurance programmes, reducing coverage gaps and ensuring clients only pay for the protection they need. Their advisers provide clear guidance and free reviews of current coverage.
Good friendly service and supportive of our needs.
- SAP Birmingham
For more information, email charity@accessinsurance.co.uk or visitaccessinsurance.co.uk.
Thank you, Access Insurance, for your invaluable support and partnership!
