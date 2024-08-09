Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link responds to new Statutory Homelessness data
On 08/08/2024, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government released the latest Statutory Homelessness statistics for January to March 2024.
General statistics
- 94,560 households had initial homelessness assessments, a 6.1% increase compared to the same quarter last year when using the same data measurements.
- 86,520 were assessed as owed a duty to prevent or relieve homelessness.
- 38,440 households were assessed as being threatened with homelessness, and therefore owed a prevention duty which is down 0.6% from the same quarter last year. This includes 6,630 households threatened with homelessness due to service of a Section 21 notice to end an Assured Shorthold Tenancy – an increase of 1.2% from the same quarter last year.
- 17,120 households were accepted as owed a main homelessness duty, up 19.8% from January to March 2023.
- On 31 March 2024, 117,450 households were in temporary accommodation, which is an increase of 12.3% from 31 March 2023. Households with children increased by 14.7% to 74,530, and single households increased by 8.5% to 42,920. Compared to the previous quarter, the number of households in temporary accommodation had increased by 4.3%.
Leaving institutions
- 1,270 households required a prevention duty after leaving accommodation provided by the Home Office, an increase of 108.2% on the previous year.
- 4,840 households required a relief duty after leaving accommodation provided by the Home Office, an increase in 348.1% compared to the previous year.
- 1,040 households were owed a prevention duty due to leaving an institution with no accommodation available, an increase of 48.6% on the previous year.
- 2,670 households were owed a relief duty due to leaving an institution with no accommodation available, an increase of 23% on the previous year.
Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the membership body for homelessness services, said:
“Everyone needs a safe place to live. But, whether it’s rough sleeping, temporary accommodation or sofa surfing, England faces a homelessness epidemic. People’s lives are being blighted by insecurity while the costs mean councils across the country are facing bankruptcy. Clearly this must change.
“We welcome the new Government's mission to break down barriers to opportunity and recognition of the importance of a safe and stable home through building new social housing. But we urgently need to see action to better support the people trapped in homelessness right now. Therefore, I urge the Government to prioritise swift action on this and the cross-government approach to homelessness to build a society with a home for everyone.”
Responding to the huge increase in homelessness among people leaving asylum accommodation, Henderson went on to say:
“Years of hostile government policies towards people seeking asylum in the UK created a backlog of cases at massive cost to the Home Office, with huge numbers of people trapped in asylum accommodation In an effort to address the mounting backlog, in August 2023, the previous government, without consulting local authorities or the homelessness and migrant sectors, suddenly changed the procedure for ending asylum support once a decision had been made. This resulted in many people being given less than 28 days, and as little as seven days in many cases, to make move-on arrangements after being told to leave their asylum accommodation
“The result was the huge increase in the number of newly recognised refugees experiencing homelessness we see today, as they had so little time to apply for entitlements and work with local authorities and charities to find long-term accommodation. For people who had already fled their home country in traumatic circumstances, sleeping rough in a new country was deeply traumatising, with many likely to live with the impact for years to come. Meanwhile underfunded services still continue to see high numbers of newly recognised refugees turning to them for support.
“The new Government must learn from these mistakes and increase the move on period from asylum accommodation from 28 to 56 days, in line with the Homelessness Reduction Act. This will give local authorities and charities the crucial time needed to work with people leaving the asylum system to find suitable accommodation and give them the stability to build the new life they’re entitled to.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-responds-to-new-statutory-homelessness-data/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Free webinar: early release from prison and homelessness05/08/2024 13:15:00
In response to the Government's plans to release people from prison across September and November 2024 under the new SDS40 Policy, Homeless Link is partnering with Clinks to deliver a webinar for organisations to hear more about the emerging situation and how to best support people who will be leaving prison early through this scheme.
Attacks on Asylum Hotels05/08/2024 12:15:00
A message from Homeless Link CEO Rick Henderson, to the homelessness sector
Homeless Link and NACCOM share new migrant homelessness briefing02/08/2024 10:25:00
Homeless Link and NACCOM have have published a new policy briefing exploring the key drivers of, and potential solutions to, homelessness amongst migrants.
Swift action needed on homelessness epidemic as London rough sleeping rises31/07/2024 16:05:00
On 31 July, the CHAIN homelessness database published its quarterly report detailing levels of rough sleeping in London between April and June 2024. CHAIN is the UK’s most detailed and comprehensive rough sleeping database.
Universal Credit Managed Migration31/07/2024 14:05:00
In April 2024, the DWP began a process of managed migration to transfer all remaining legacy benefits recipients onto Universal Credit. So far, the managed migration has focused on Income Support or Child Tax Credits claimed in combination with other legacy benefits such as Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and Housing Benefit. From September 2024, the managed migration of Job Seeker Allowance (JSA), and all other legacy ESA claims (originally scheduled for 2028) will begin.
Public Spending Review brings opportunity and risk31/07/2024 13:05:00
Fiona Colley, Director of Social Change reflects on the first big announcements on the economy from the new government.
Funding and training available for Peer Support Workers and Peer Supervisors in the South East26/07/2024 11:15:00
The South East School of Public Health in collaboration with the South East Inclusion Health Network, South East Office of Health Improvement and Disparities, have over the last two years developed an offer to support third-sector homelessness organisations to develop Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Peer Support Worker roles within their settings.
What can we expect from the new Government when it comes to homelessness?23/07/2024 14:10:00
If you’re anything like us, the last couple of weeks have felt a little disorienting. After the noise of the general election campaign and weeks spent poring over manifestos and potential ministers, we are now two weeks into a new Labour government – and the slower, serious business of Parliament has resumed.
Coaching Spotlight: Katie Duckworth10/07/2024 13:15:00
We recently had the pleasure of chatting with Coach Katie Duckworth, diving into her deep passion for coaching and her extensive 30-year background in the non-profit sector. Katie shares how she acts as a critical friend, offering invaluable support and creating a space for meaningful reflection for the professionals she works with in the homelessness sector.