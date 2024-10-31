Homeless Link
Homeless Link responds to the Autumn Budget 2024
On 30 October 2024, Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered Labour's first Budget since the party came to power.
Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness organisations, commented:
“Everyone needs a safe place to live, therefore we are pleased the Government has listened to the homelessness sector and pledged increased funding for the next financial year, as all forms of homelessness continue to skyrocket.
“However, we still need the detail on how the funding will be allocated. From outreach and day centres to hostels and supported housing, frontline providers are already having to consider redundancies and service closures. We urgently need clarity to avoid a further surge in rough sleeping as services are forced to close their doors on those who have nowhere else to turn.
“On top of this, the rise in costs resulting from the higher National Insurance contributions and increased living wage, will be a cause of considerable anxiety for voluntary sector organisations and must be addressed in their funding for 2025/26.
“It is hugely heartening that the Government has recognised the deep flaws within the current homelessness funding system. Fixing this and aligning it with the cross-government strategy to address homelessness and rough sleeping over the longer term was one of our key asks. We are calling for a ring-fenced budget for the sector from 2026/27 onward to prevent and end all forms of homelessness and will be campaigning to ensure that this is fit for purpose.”
On measures to reduce homelessness, Henderson added:
“Incredibly welcome are the extension of the Household Support Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments, and the commitment to housebuilding, all of which will help to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place. However, we are disappointed to have no news on the uprating of the Local Housing Allowance or the benefits cap.”
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-responds-to-the-autumn-budget-2024/
