Homeless Link welcomes Home Office 56 day announcement

The Home Office have announced that they are extending the notice period given to refugees to leave accommodation when they are granted status to remain. The extension will be from 28 to 56 days. In a letter to local authorities they have proposed this will be a pilot until July 2025.

Homeless Link is welcoming this announcement having campaigned for this change for many years.

Fiona Colley Director of Social Change said: “No one should become homelessness because of their immigration status but by giving people only 28 days to try and find a home the Government has simply accepted homelessness as part of the asylum system. Piloting extending this to 56 days, bringing it in line with the wider homelessness system, is a really welcome step and something we’ve been campaigning for.

“Giving newly recognised refugees more time to find housing and start building their lives outside of the asylum system will be so important in helping prevent homeless for so many people; greatly reducing the risk of refugees becoming homeless and taking pressure of already overstretched local authority and voluntary and community sector homelessness services.

“Of course we would much rather see this as a permanent change, but it's definitely a positive move from the Home Office. We also like to see it as part of a much more holistic process that works with local authorities and community partners to support new refugees. Together this would ensure we meet the needs of some of the most marginalised people in our society, contributing to a shared goal of preventing and ending homelessness for all.“