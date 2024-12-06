Homeless Link
|Printable version
Homeless Link welcomes Home Office 56 day announcement
The Home Office have announced that they are extending the notice period given to refugees to leave accommodation when they are granted status to remain. The extension will be from 28 to 56 days. In a letter to local authorities they have proposed this will be a pilot until July 2025.
Homeless Link is welcoming this announcement having campaigned for this change for many years.
Fiona Colley Director of Social Change said: “No one should become homelessness because of their immigration status but by giving people only 28 days to try and find a home the Government has simply accepted homelessness as part of the asylum system. Piloting extending this to 56 days, bringing it in line with the wider homelessness system, is a really welcome step and something we’ve been campaigning for.
“Giving newly recognised refugees more time to find housing and start building their lives outside of the asylum system will be so important in helping prevent homeless for so many people; greatly reducing the risk of refugees becoming homeless and taking pressure of already overstretched local authority and voluntary and community sector homelessness services.
“Of course we would much rather see this as a permanent change, but it's definitely a positive move from the Home Office. We also like to see it as part of a much more holistic process that works with local authorities and community partners to support new refugees. Together this would ensure we meet the needs of some of the most marginalised people in our society, contributing to a shared goal of preventing and ending homelessness for all.“
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/homeless-link-welcomes-home-office-56-day-announcement/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Addressing the health inequalities for people experiencing homelessness and disability03/12/2024 11:10:00
In this blog recognising the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (3 December), Debra Hertzberg discusses the importance of understanding and addressing the health inequalities experienced by people facing homelessness, illness and disability.
Understanding the needs of the homelessness workforce in supporting autistic people experiencing homelessness02/12/2024 15:20:00
David Bryceland, Project Officer within Transformation Partners in Health and Care, shares the results from their survey which explored the needs of the homelessness workforce in supporting autistic people experiencing homelessness.
New member: Revolving Doors Housing Trust25/11/2024 09:20:00
We're delighted to welcome Revolving Doors Housing Trust as a new member of Homeless Link!
Home Office confirms that evictions from asylum accommodation will pause when SWEP is activated20/11/2024 15:20:00
From the 18th November 2024, with immediate effect, the Home Office has confirmed that evictions of individuals from asylum accommodation will pause for a period of up to, but no more than, 3 days when Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is activated by a Local Authority. This is to support local authorities to meet their humanitarian obligation to preserve life in severe weather conditions. There is currently no end date to this renewal of policy.
New member: Fighting Homelessness CIC19/11/2024 15:20:00
We're delighted to welcome Fighting Homelessness CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!
How radical safeguarding can create systemic change for people experiencing homelessness18/11/2024 12:33:00
In this blog, Gill Taylor, Strategic Lead for the Dying Homeless Project and independent Safeguarding Adult Review author, talks about the Radical Safeguarding Toolkit and encourages practitioners to challenge the status quo of harm and discrimination and move towards anti-oppressive practice.
Youth funding opportunity available via The Steel Charitable Trust15/11/2024 09:20:00
The Steel Charitable Trust is a charitable grant-giving trust that makes awards to registered charities throughout the United Kingdom. The Trust has historic links with Luton and the wider county of Bedfordshire, so Trustees take particular interest in applications that benefit these areas.
Building a case for Housing First: Regional Pilots final evaluation report13/11/2024 16:15:00
Last month, the Government published the final evaluation report for its three regional Housing First Pilots. These reports aim to build the evidence base for what works in delivering positive outcomes for people with experience of homelessness and complex needs and provide highly positive findings on the success of Housing First. Homeless Link will use this evidence to support our own asks around the sustainable roll-out of the approach.