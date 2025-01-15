Homeless Link welcomes new Chair and Trustees to its board

Homeless Link is delighted to announce Jamie Burton KC as our new Chair of Trustees.

We also welcome two new Trustees to our 12-strong board: Ellie McNeil, Chief Executive of YMCA Together and Gill Arupke, CEO of Social interest Group.

As we say goodbye to our outgoing Chair, Anne McLoughin, who stepped down at the end of her three-year term, we are extremely grateful for her unwavering commitment and support.

Jamie Burton is a public lawyer and social justice campaigner, with expertise in human rights, discrimination and social welfare. As a leading legal authority on homelessness, health and social care, social security and the rights of disabled people, children and migrants, Jamie will bring a wealth of expertise and a unique perspective on the issues faced by our sector.

Jamie is an expert in judicial review and has acted for the Claimants in many of the highest profile cases during the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Jamie is also Chair and co-founder of ‘Just Fair’, a registered charity that works exclusively on the interaction between human rights and social justice issues, producing landmark research on the housing crisis, food poverty and disability rights, in particular. He is a Trustee for the Coram Children’s Legal Centre and an experienced public speaker and anti-poverty campaigner.

On accepting the position of Chair of Trustees, Jamie told us that Homeless Link was a "truly unique organisation" and he felt privileged to take over from "the indefatigable Anne McLoughlin".