Homelessness Statistics, 2023-24
A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.
An annual update on Homelessness Statistics covering 2023-24 has been released today.
Findings for that period show:
- There were 40,685 homelessness applications. An increase of 1,377 (4%) compared to 2022-23, and the highest since 2011-12.
- There were 33,619 households assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness. An increase of 1,088 (3%) compared to 2022-23, and the highest since 2011-12.
- There were 31,870 live applications as at 31 March 2024. This compares to 29,408 at March 2023, and is the highest in the time series.
- There were 16,330 households in temporary accommodation at 31 March 2024. This is 9% higher than 15,039 at 31 March 2023, and the highest in the time series.
- The number of children in temporary accommodation is also the highest in the series, increasing to 10,110 from 9,595 (5%) between March 2023 and 2024.
- The number of households reporting rough sleeping the night before application has increased from 1,493 to 1,916 and in the three months prior from 2,425 to 2,931.
- The average time spent in temporary accommodation for cases that closed in 2023-24 was 226 days. This is one day higher than 2022-23. This compares to 292 days on average for cases that are still open.
- 83% of households assessed as unintentionally homeless secured settled accommodation in 2023-24, the same as 2022-23.
- The average length of time to close a homelessness case was 278 days for cases that closed in 2023-24. This is 11 days longer compared to 2022-23.
- 58% of main applicants were male. This is the joint highest proportion along with 2020-21.
- 79% of main applications were of a White ethnicity. This is the lowest proportion in the time series.
Background
The full statistical publication is available on our website.
The Homelessness in Scotland: 2023-24 publication presents information on local authority homelessness applications, assessments and outcomes in the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, and places it in the context of longer term trends. It also provides data on the number of households in temporary accommodation throughout the same period.
Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland is on the Scottish Government website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/homelessness-statistics-2023-24/
