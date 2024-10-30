An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday published Homicide in Scotland, 2023-24. The publication provides information on crimes of homicide recorded by the police in Scotland in 2023-24. The main findings are:

In 2023-24, 57 victims of homicide were recorded, 10% (or five victims) more than the 52 victims recorded in 2022-23.

Over the latest 10 year period from 2014-15 to 2023-24, the number of victims fell by 10% (six victims) from 63 to 57.

Over the latest 20 year period from 2004-05 to 2023-24, the number of homicide victims in Scotland fell by 58% (or 80 victims) from 137 to 57.

The greatest reduction in homicide victims over the last 20 years has been amongst young people aged 16-24. In the five years between 2004-05 to 2008-09 there were 125 victims in this age range. This dropped to 29 across the latest five years between 2019-20 to 2023-24.

Of the 57 victims recorded in 2023-24, 77% (44) were male and 23% (13) were female.

In 2023-24, 85 persons were accused of homicide, of which 81% (69) were male and 19% (16) were female. For all the 57 homicide victims recorded in 2023-24, the associated case was solved.

For each of the last 20 years, the most common method of killing was with a sharp instrument. In 2023-24, a sharp instrument was the main method of killing for 49% (or 28) of homicide victims.

For the latest year of 2023-24, the majority (64%) of male victims were killed by an acquaintance (28 of 44 male victims). Female victims were most likely to be killed by a partner or ex-partner (38%, or five of 13 female victims).

Whilst most recorded incidents of homicide in these statistics have one victim and one accused, some incidents can have multiple victims and/or accused. There were 57 homicide incidents recorded in 2023-24, 12% (or six incidents) more than the 51 recorded in 2022-23.

Background

The full statistical publication can be accessed at: Homicide in Scotland 2023-24

The term “sharp instrument” includes knives, broken bottles, swords, sharpened screwdrivers and any other pointed or edged weapons.

Further information on Crime and Justice statistics within Scotland can be accessed at https://www.gov.scot/collections/crime-and-justice-statistics/

Accredited official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff – more information on the standards of accredited official statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: About our statistics