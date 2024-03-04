House of Lords Committee launches call for evidence to assess Modern Slavery Act 2015

The House of Lords Committee on the Modern Slavery Act 2015 has issued a call for evidence as part of its inquiry into assessing the impact and effectiveness of the Act.

The Committee is seeking insights on any of the below topics:

The extent to which the Modern Slavery Act 2015 has been impacted by recent legislation.

Whether the Act has kept up-to-date with developments in modern slavery and human trafficking, both within the UK and internationally.

The efficacy of the provisions of the Act relating to supply chains.

The efficacy of the other key provisions of the Act, including definitions, sanctions, reporting, enforcement, and the statutory defence for victims.

The role of the Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, including whether the post is sufficiently resourced, and the process of appointment.

Suggestions for improvements that could be made to the Act to help it to better achieve its aims.

Submissions

The Call for Evidence will conclude at 10 AM on Wednesday 27 March 2024. techUK will be responding, and members are welcome to share their views at the next Responsible Business Conduct Group meeting that will take place on 5 March between 2 and 4:30 PM.

For those unable to attend, input can be sent to Weronika Dorociak (Weronika.Dorociak@techUK.org).