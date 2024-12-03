YPO
Household food waste collections to be introduced
Local Authorities are to introduce weekly food waste collections to all households in England by 31 March 2026.
Changes to food waste management
The UK Government has announced a new recycling plan ‘Simpler Recycling’ that aims to create a new, consistent approach to recycling across the country. This includes the introduction of weekly collections of food waste for households across England by 2026, which will end the threat of smelly waste waiting weeks for collection and reduce food waste heading to landfill.
Weekly food waste implementation guidance
In support of Defra, WRAP (The Waste and Resources Action Programme) have released a guidance document for Local Authorities to assist with the transitions. The guidance has been created by WRAP in conjunction with reputable waste product and fleet suppliers and Public Sector Buying Organisations such as YPO. The purpose of the guidance is to assist Local Authorities as much as possible in the procurement of specialist food waste collection vehicles and waste products and containers, to ensure that the transition to separate food waste collections is as smooth as possible. Access WRAP’s weekly food waste implementation guidance.
How can YPO help?
Local Authorities have been given their allocation of capital funding to assist on their journey to food waste separation. Now is the prime time for Authorities to procure the necessary food waste containers, communal housings, liners and waste collection vehicles required that will enable them to meet their obligations. YPO are excited to work with you, to create a clearer picture of the procurement lead-times, facilitate swifter procurement and joint procurement to help alleviate the anticipated backlogs. The sooner you procure, the more control you will have over delivery timescales and access to lower pricing.
Our team of experts can support all your procurement requirements with various suitable frameworks to deliver your food waste management plan. So, whether you are at the start of the journey or need additional resources, YPO is here to help.
Facilities and Waste Management | Recycling Products – 1063
Facilities and Waste Management | Plastic Wheeled Bins including Distribution/Collection Services – 1040
Facilities and Waste Management | Refuse and Recycling Products – 1185 Coming Soon
Fleet | Purchase, Lease and Hire of Specialist Vehicles – 1170
Fleet | Alternative Fuelled Vehicles DPS – 1066
