Scottish Government
|Printable version
Housing Bill published
Preventing homelessness and strengthening tenants’ rights.
New legislation which aims to keep people in their homes and help prevent homelessness has been published.
The Housing (Scotland) Bill will introduce an ‘ask and act’ duty on social landlords and bodies, such as health boards and the police, to ask about a person’s housing situation and act to avoid them becoming homeless wherever possible.
It also reforms provision for people threatened with homelessness up to six months ahead and includes provisions for tenants experiencing domestic abuse.
The Bill will outline proposals for a New Deal for Tenants, a key part of the Bute House Agreement between the Scottish Government and the Scottish Green Party.
Proposals include long term rent controls for private tenancies, new rights to keep pets, decorate rented homes and stronger protection against eviction.
Housing Minister Paul McLennan and Tenants’ Rights Minister Patrick Harvie will lead the Bill’s passage through Parliament.
Mr McLennan said:
“Scotland already has the strongest rights in the UK for people who become homeless – but nobody should have to experience the trauma and disruption of losing their home.
“Early action, through the kinds of measures included in the Housing Bill, results in fewer people reaching the point of housing crisis. It also means people facing homelessness have more choice and control over where they live, helping them to maintain relationships in their community and stay in work.”
Mr Harvie said:
“A fairer, well-regulated rented sector is good for both tenants and landlords. Tenants benefit from improved conditions and security, while good responsible landlords will thrive when their good practice is recognised by regulation.
“Scotland has led the way across the UK in improving the experience of people who rent their homes and this reform has been at the same time as significant growth in the size of the private rented sector. So progressive reform can lead to better conditions and a healthy rented sector overall. I want to keep working with both tenants and landlords to achieve that goal.”
Background
The Housing (Scotland) Bill was informed by three public consultations and will now by scrutinised by the Scottish Parliament.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/housing-bill-published/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for January27/03/2024 16:10:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland
Championing care-experienced children and young people27/03/2024 15:10:00
£10.5 million to improve educational outcomes.
Domestic abuse victims encouraged to seek support27/03/2024 11:05:00
Victims of domestic violence have been encouraged to seek support and report incidents to police, following a reduction in recorded cases.
Domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland, 2022-2327/03/2024 10:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday released domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland, 2022-23.
Quarterly Housing Statistics to end December 202326/03/2024 16:05:00
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Record number of junior doctors take up posts26/03/2024 15:05:00
Scotland excels in medical education and training.
Enhanced opportunities for people of all ages26/03/2024 12:05:00
Independence would allow Scotland to further improve its education system, including a proposal to enshrine the government’s policy on free tuition in Scotland’s permanent constitution, according to a new paper published by the Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth.
£30 million mental health funding26/03/2024 10:05:00
Further community support for adults, children and young people.
Wild salmon strategy implementation plan progress report: 2023-202425/03/2024 15:05:00
A progress report setting out the progress towards delivering the actions in the wild salmon strategy implementation plan in 2023/24 to protect and restore wild salmon populations.