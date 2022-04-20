Chatham House
|Printable version
How countries can regulate investment screening
EXPERT COMMENT
To attract investment, certain regulations can help countries understand the size of the garden (where investors can play) and the height of fence (to keep out malign actors).
Investment screening has become an important component of the policy toolbox of nations, with the objective of blocking inward investment by foreign actors over concerns of national security and retaining competitiveness.
Three recent developments have placed investment screening at the heart of national economic policy:
- The rise of China, accompanied by massive outward investments by state-owned and private firms in sensitive and non-sensitive sectors.
- The COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed deep weaknesses in supply chain reliability and the resilience of many nations, notably in the G7.
- The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which triggered unprecedented American and European sanctions against Russia, is unfolding and is bound to have a long-term impact on the rules for inbound investment.
As countries shore up their defences, through tighter investment screening and foreign direct investment (FDI) criteria, policymakers should be alive to the risk that the new processes create unintended consequences.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/04/how-countries-can-regulate-investment-screening
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Two worlds apart? Harmonizing digitalization and the environment11/04/2022 10:25:00
There are substantial, yet surmountable, barriers to unlocking digitalization’s environmental potential.
Time is of the essence in the race against climate change07/04/2022 12:20:00
The release of the latest IPCC report shows it is now or never to take action on the climate crisis.
Ensuring Ukraine prevails is now the only moral choice05/04/2022 16:33:00
Emerging reports of a pattern of Russian atrocities shows why Ukraine must fight to liberate its occupied areas, and why the international community must help.
Venezuelan oily chess05/04/2022 10:38:00
There is an opportunity to revise a dead-end sanctions policy on Venezuela that would serve both US geostrategic interests and the goal of democratic transition.
Europeans can learn from each other on democratic reform04/04/2022 15:38:00
Culture and history create different ideas of what good democracy is, but comparisons in Europe still help improve the overall debate about potential reform.
Can a cybercrime convention for all be achieved?04/04/2022 13:43:00
A new UN cybercrime treaty process is raising strong awareness about one of the biggest global challenges and the complexities of addressing it.
Resisting on oil gives political leverage to the Gulf04/04/2022 11:43:00
The Gulf states’ reluctance to pump more oil to help those too reliant on Russia is about more than a desire to strike out against the Biden administration.
Supporting a meaningful national dialogue in Eswatini29/03/2022 13:38:00
With concerns growing over the proposed national dialogue in Eswatini as a response to ongoing violent protests, the international community must engage.