How Germany is changing its China strategy

EXPERT COMMENT

Drawing on his recent article in International Affairs, Rafał Ulatowski analyzes Germany’s strategy on China and its implications for the wider Indo-Pacific.

In the aftermath of the Cold War, one of the apparent successes of globalization was the shared economic growth of China and Germany. Three decades later, relations between the two states have become increasingly tense. Both states are at odds over their roles in the Indo-Pacific, despite their close economic ties.

In this interview, Rafał Ulatowski discusses his recent article in International Affairs and assesses the causes of the current rift, Germany’s increased engagement with Indo-Pacific states, and the direction of the Germany-China relationship.

