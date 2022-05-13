Chatham House
|Printable version
How Germany is changing its China strategy
EXPERT COMMENT
Drawing on his recent article in International Affairs, Rafał Ulatowski analyzes Germany’s strategy on China and its implications for the wider Indo-Pacific.
In the aftermath of the Cold War, one of the apparent successes of globalization was the shared economic growth of China and Germany. Three decades later, relations between the two states have become increasingly tense. Both states are at odds over their roles in the Indo-Pacific, despite their close economic ties.
In this interview, Rafał Ulatowski discusses his recent article in International Affairs and assesses the causes of the current rift, Germany’s increased engagement with Indo-Pacific states, and the direction of the Germany-China relationship.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/05/how-germany-changing-its-china-strategy
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Turkey’s climate opportunities and challenges10/05/2022 12:20:00
Turkey’s recent climate policy shift represents the beginning of a long transformation required to create a carbon neutral economy.
Putin’s Eurasian dream may soon become a nightmare06/05/2022 10:10:00
The Ukraine invasion has detrimental consequences for the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union, a project which has been stumbling since its inception.
Why business as usual will prevail in the Philippines05/05/2022 13:38:00
The explanations for Marcos and Duterte’s impending victory lie mostly in the country’s economic, social and political divisions.
South Asia suffers from fallout of Russia’s actions03/05/2022 13:38:00
The invasion of Ukraine has caused price shocks in South Asia at a time when its countries were already struggling to cope with economic crises.
How Ukraine will change Europe's Indo-Pacific ambitions26/04/2022 12:20:00
The Russian invasion of Ukraine reinforces the reality that only France and the UK can lead a European contribution to Indo-Pacific security.
How countries can regulate investment screening20/04/2022 15:10:00
To attract investment, certain regulations can help countries understand the size of the garden (where investors can play) and the height of fence (to keep out malign actors).
Two worlds apart? Harmonizing digitalization and the environment11/04/2022 10:25:00
There are substantial, yet surmountable, barriers to unlocking digitalization’s environmental potential.
Time is of the essence in the race against climate change07/04/2022 12:20:00
The release of the latest IPCC report shows it is now or never to take action on the climate crisis.