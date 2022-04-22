How our latest IT hardware aggregation saved customers up to 23% on tech products

Customers achieved an average saving of 15% by taking part in our latest IT hardware aggregation.

The increase in working from home has caused a rise in demand for IT hardware for organisations across the public sector.

The pandemic has meant that budgets have been stretched like never before, that’s why it’s important for us to help our customers make the most of every penny they spend. Our aggregation team’s regular bulk buying opportunities allow us to provide you with the technology you need at the best price possible.

We benefit from competitive prices, discounts and favourable terms from suppliers. After taking the aggregated requirements to market, we can provide customers with contracts following a fully compliant tender exercise.

Contracts are delivered through further competitions using lot 2 of the Technology Products and Associated Services Framework.

This autumn’s IT hardware aggregation required the bulk buying of many different technologies such as: laptops and desktops; mice and keyboards, and tablets and iPads. In addition, services such as asset tagging were included.

The solution

Before the aggregation, we reached out to the public sector to understand the level of interest in the upcoming opportunity. From this, we were able to identify the minimum savings and ceiling prices that our customers could expect. Customers were then able to confirm how many items they wanted to buy, along with any required services, and state whether the items were necessary or optional by signing a call-off order form and letter of intent. We then ran the aggregation, identified the supplier who offered the best quality and price, and presented each customer with a standalone contract.

It normally takes around 6 weeks from customer confirmation to award.

The results

The total customer saving for this aggregation was more than £200,000, with an average saving of 15%. Despite the average, one customer benefitted from savings of over 23% on their equipment.

By bringing together a range of customers with similar needs, our aggregations help organisations harness bulk buying power to unlock greater savings.

Add power to your procurement with CCS

Taking part in an aggregation means we handle many of the usual procurement steps, saving you precious time and resources. We will draft all documentation, build the specification and run the procurement.

This is a fully managed service, provided and funded by us. It is a tried and tested approach that has delivered significant savings to the public sector.

Our next IT hardware aggregation (NFC148) is now open for expressions of interest from customers. You have until mid-June 2022 to submit your requirements, with a formal contract award set to take place in July 2022.

If you would like to take part, please complete our enquiry form quoting ‘NFC148 IT Hardware Aggregation’ in the comment box and a member of our team will be in touch.

Learn more about the framework on our Technology and Associated Services framework web page.

To find out more about aggregation with CCS, visit our aggregation web page or watch our Microsoft Licensing Aggregation webinar.