Chatham House
|Printable version
How policymakers should tackle energy price inflation
EXPERT COMMENT
What’s behind the rise in energy inflation, and how should policymakers respond?
A key driver of the surge in inflation across advanced economies – and the associated ‘cost of living crisis’ – has been a huge jump in energy inflation, which is now running at record highs across Europe.
Let’s start with some basic facts. While services inflation is beginning to increase in several advanced economies, most of the increase in headline inflation over the past year has been driven by consumer goods and energy.
In fact, energy alone has been responsible for over half of the increase in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in advanced economies since the fourth quarter of 2020.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/how-policymakers-should-tackle-energy-price-inflation
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Ukraine: Debunking Russia’s legal justifications28/02/2022 09:20:00
Russia is violating international law in Ukraine using baseless allegations, and states’ responses should be guided accordingly.
Moscow’s fabrication of excuses for renewed war25/02/2022 15:38:00
Creating reasons to ‘legitimize’ a military intervention has long been part of the Kremlin playbook, and the Ukraine crisis has proved no different.
Russian military escalation reaches a dangerous stage22/02/2022 09:20:00
Recent developments on Ukraine’s borders show signs of further escalation. It is vital to believe the Kremlin may use military force against Ukraine again.
Is it time for a new rapprochement between China and the West?21/02/2022 12:20:00
Civic cooperation will be crucial to keeping the doors open for diplomatic dialogue beyond the Winter Olympics in a post-pandemic world.
Five takeaways from a decade of energy subsidy reforms in MENA17/02/2022 15:38:00
Experiences from the MENA region show that successful energy subsidy reforms must focus strongly on mitigating social impacts.
Governments face losing the battle against climate change17/02/2022 12:20:00
Public action has been key to tackling past crises but governments around the world are failing to engage their citizens on the role they can play to combat climate change.
Limited expectations as Scholz heads to Kyiv and Moscow16/02/2022 15:20:00
After heavy criticism for an initially timid response, the approach of Germany’s new government to the Ukraine crisis is improving as its position on Russia evolves.
Russia's end games and Putin's dilemmas16/02/2022 12:20:00
As warnings from Washington and London intensify, the period of maximum danger in the Ukraine standoff has begun. Even if conflict is avoided, the status quo has gone.