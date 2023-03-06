Monday 06 Mar 2023 @ 14:25
Chatham House
How Russia’s war on Ukraine is threatening climate security

EXPERT COMMENT

The international community needs to redouble its efforts to avert new security risks as a result of climate change.

The geopolitical consequences of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine are coming into focus as the invasion enters its second year.

The war is an existential threat for Ukraine, but its impacts go well beyond the immediate devastation that it’s causing, particularly with regard to the climate.

The war threatens to increase vulnerability to climate change around the world and therefore exacerbate climate-security risks.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.

 

Channel website: https://www.chathamhouse.org/

Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/03/how-russias-war-ukraine-threatening-climate-security

