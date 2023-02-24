How to tax the rich?

We talk non-doms, offshore trusts, capital gains and wealth taxes in a quest to answer the question: how should we tax the wealthy?

From non-doms to offshore investment vehicles - how the rich are taxed, and how they avoid it, has been all over the headlines.

But who are the 1%? How much tax do they pay? And should government tax them more?

Joining us are Helen Miller, Deputy Director at IFS and our Head of Tax, and Dan Neidle, Founder of Tax Policy Associates and a former tax lawyer.