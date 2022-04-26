Chatham House
|Printable version
How Ukraine will change Europe's Indo-Pacific ambitions
EXPERT COMMENT
The Russian invasion of Ukraine reinforces the reality that only France and the UK can lead a European contribution to Indo-Pacific security.
The war in Ukraine has dramatically refocused attention on Euro-Atlantic security. As European nations – alongside the US – have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia and increased military support to Ukraine, this war will further complicate the already limited ability of Europeans to play a meaningful security role elsewhere.
It could be tempting to conclude that the renewed threat from Russia spells the end of Europe’s embryonic involvement in the Indo-Pacific. For example, the UK’s Integrated Review in 2021 had identified Euro-Atlantic security and Russia itself as the priority for London – and the outbreak of war in Europe seems only to further confirm this. Given limited resources, some analysts see the current war as confirmation that the idea of a ‘tilt’ to the Indo-Pacific was always a fantasy which now can no longer be sustained.
Other analysts argue that the two theatres – the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific – are merging into one, especially if China and Russia become closer and as both regions roughly rely on US security guarantees. And because a growing threat from Moscow should not lead to complacency regarding other challenges, some form of European involvement in the Indo-Pacific is even more crucial.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/04/how-ukraine-will-change-europes-indo-pacific-ambitions
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
How countries can regulate investment screening20/04/2022 15:10:00
To attract investment, certain regulations can help countries understand the size of the garden (where investors can play) and the height of fence (to keep out malign actors).
Two worlds apart? Harmonizing digitalization and the environment11/04/2022 10:25:00
There are substantial, yet surmountable, barriers to unlocking digitalization’s environmental potential.
Time is of the essence in the race against climate change07/04/2022 12:20:00
The release of the latest IPCC report shows it is now or never to take action on the climate crisis.
Ensuring Ukraine prevails is now the only moral choice05/04/2022 16:33:00
Emerging reports of a pattern of Russian atrocities shows why Ukraine must fight to liberate its occupied areas, and why the international community must help.
Venezuelan oily chess05/04/2022 10:38:00
There is an opportunity to revise a dead-end sanctions policy on Venezuela that would serve both US geostrategic interests and the goal of democratic transition.
Europeans can learn from each other on democratic reform04/04/2022 15:38:00
Culture and history create different ideas of what good democracy is, but comparisons in Europe still help improve the overall debate about potential reform.
Can a cybercrime convention for all be achieved?04/04/2022 13:43:00
A new UN cybercrime treaty process is raising strong awareness about one of the biggest global challenges and the complexities of addressing it.
Resisting on oil gives political leverage to the Gulf04/04/2022 11:43:00
The Gulf states’ reluctance to pump more oil to help those too reliant on Russia is about more than a desire to strike out against the Biden administration.