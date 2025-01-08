How we’re simplifying your end-point assessment journey with NCFE

At NCFE, we’re always looking for ways to improve the quality of services we offer providers, employers, and apprentices. We’re excited to announce our transition to epaPRO, a leading platform that will enhance how we manage end-point assessments (EPA). This decision was made with one goal in mind – to make your EPA journey simpler, faster, and more efficient.

What is epaPRO and what are the benefits?

epaPRO is an all-in-one platform that centralises EPA documentation, eliminating the need to navigate multiple systems. Tasks such as submitting web forms for special considerations, reasonable adjustments or appeals are automated, significantly reducing the administrative burden. Everything required to manage the EPA process can now be done within one platform, saving time and effort.

Real-time notifications ensure stakeholders stay informed every step of the way, while detailed reports provide deeper insights into learner progress. The broader visibility of learner management offered by epaPRO helps track development, identify potential challenges, and offer targeted support when needed. Employers and apprentices are also able to access the system to track progress and performance.

Additionally, epaPRO integrates seamlessly with other systems, such as Aptem and Surpass, ensuring a unified experience that reduces duplication and administrative workload. Enquiries about other systems that can be integrated via API are welcomed by epaPRO.

Once learners complete their assessments, they’ll receive a Record of Achievement, available for download.

Receive bespoke feedback and performance data

What sets NCFE’s use of epaPRO apart is the bespoke functionality that has been developed in partnership with Skilltech Solutions.

One of the standout features is the EPA feedback function, which allows detailed feedback to be accessed for each assessment. This provides invaluable insight into learners' performance, making it easier to pinpoint areas for improvement. Feedback is made available within 5 working days of the assessment, alongside a summary of the grade achieved – offering more than just the grade itself, a comprehensive overview of the learner’s progress across the knowledge, skills, and behaviours (KSBs) assessed.

Another unique service offered is the customised reporting NCFE can access, supporting providers in tracking performance more effectively – for example, through sharing benchmark achievement comparisons. This allows achievement data to be compared with other NCFE providers, giving a clear view of where learners are excelling and where additional support may be needed.

Looking ahead, NCFE is committed to further innovation. Future features that we have planned include data extractions to analyse cohort performance and development areas, full automation of the booking service, and integrated resit management – all designed to reduce administrative input and streamline the EPA process even further.

Building a platform to serve you and your apprentices

NCFE’s transition to epaPRO is built on a foundation of continuous improvement, guided by user feedback. Based on the input received from stakeholders including providers and their learners, several enhancements have been made that will save time and improve efficiency.

For instance, the Gateway declaration form – which previously required manual uploading – is now automatically integrated into the system when the EPA is requested. Similarly, the booking form has been removed, as the epaPRO Gateway checklist now captures all necessary information at the point of request. These changes reduce administrative tasks and streamline processes for everyone involved.

Additionally, epaPRO now includes new fields to capture email addresses for employers, line managers, and assessors. These contacts will automatically be included in all communications sent to the apprentice, ensuring that all relevant parties are kept informed without any additional effort.

A better experience with NCFE

NCFE’s epaPRO platform isn’t just about offering a more efficient system; it’s about creating a better overall experience for providers, employers, and apprentices. Our dedication to continuous improvement means that feedback will always be considered and that the platform will evolve in response to user needs.

With a focus on providing personalised support and making the EPA journey as smooth as possible, we’re committed to unlocking the full potential of epaPRO for your benefit.

For those interested in learning more or getting started with epaPRO, our dedicated EPA team is available to provide full support, answer questions, and offer guidance. By choosing our epaPRO platform, providers gain access to a solution that is not only efficient and innovative, but also backed by the expertise and commitment of NCFE to help ensure success at every step of the EPA process.

To learn more about our end-point assessment service, visit our EPAO homepage.