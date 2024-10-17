Scottish Government
Humanitarian aid for Middle East
Emergency donation of £250,000 to support relief efforts.
Humanitarian aid efforts in the Middle East will receive funding of £250,000 in response to a Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal.
DEC, Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) and Mercy Corps will use the funding to support humanitarian activities as the situation in the region continues to deteriorate.
£200,000 will contribute to a fund shared between DEC’s 15 member organisations helping to provide food, water, medical assistance and shelter to displaced people in the region. SCIAF and Mercy Corps will each receive £25,000 to support aid activities.
First Minister John Swinney said:
“Thousands of innocent people have been killed in the crisis in the Middle East, with millions more displaced and left without certainty about how to access to shelter, food, clean water and medical care.
“The humanitarian crisis in the Middle East continues to deepen and spread, and an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation of conflict is needed to prevent more innocent lives being lost and bring an end to the unimaginable suffering this conflict has caused.
“Urgent humanitarian aid must be provided to all those who need it, and this contribution from the Scottish Government will assist the Disasters Emergency Committee, SCIAF and Mercy Corps in ensuring it reaches as many people as possible. Members of the public can also pledge support and make donations to the DEC Appeal in a variety of ways and I would urge everyone to consider donating if they are in a position to do so.”
Background
The DEC appeal for the Middle East will launch on 17 October 2024. Details are available on the DEC website for how to donate to the Appeal.
Humanitarian response – International development – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/humanitarian-aid-for-middle-east/
