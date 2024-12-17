Humanitarian aid provided for hidden crises in Sudan

World’s biggest humanitarian catastrophe to receive vital assistance.

The Scottish Government will provide critical aid to one of the world's most overlooked and devastating crises, pledging £375,000 to help alleviate suffering in conflict-torn Sudan.

First Minister John Swinney announced the funding, which will support vital humanitarian projects for some of the 30 million people affected by the conflict, famine, displacement and gender-based violence that have ravaged Sudan since April 2023.

Despite limited global media attention, the war in Sudan has claimed an estimated 150,000 lives and driven 11.5 million people from their homes—creating what the United Nations describes as one of the largest displacement crises in history.

The funding, delivered through Scotland’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF), will empower trusted charity partners Christian Aid, Tearfund and Islamic Relief to deliver life-saving assistance in Sudan, South Sudan and neighbouring Chad.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“The situation in Sudan is harrowing, and this funding demonstrates Scotland’s commitment to standing with those in dire need. We are helping charity partners to provide urgent assistance to address the devastating impact of conflict, famine, and displacement. “As a responsible global citizen, Scotland stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sudan during this dark chapter in their country’s history. Our thoughts are with the millions struggling to survive and facing an uncertain future.”

Christian Aid will provide multipurpose cash assistance to improve food access for 5,270 Sudanese refugees and displaced individuals in the Wedweil settlement camp and surrounding host communities. The initiative will also work to prevent gender-based violence among 3,000 vulnerable individuals.

Tearfund will enhance food security and address basic needs for 1,500 households in Zabout Camp, Chad, while fostering peacebuilding, inclusion, and the empowerment of women in camps and host communities.

Islamic Relief will assist 2,400 newly displaced people from eastern Al-Jazira to Gedaref state, providing cash assistance and hygiene kits for women and girls, including 120 individuals with disabilities, to alleviate their suffering.

Val Brown, Head of Christian Aid Scotland yesterday said:

“We’re grateful that the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund is able to support our work in Aweil, South Sudan, where displacement camps continue to grow due to the constant stream of people fleeing violence in Sudan. “This funding will allow our local partner to distribute cash grants – this means people, who’ve often arrived with only the clothes they’re wearing, can buy essentials like food or medicines. Importantly this provides a ray of hope during a bleak time. The project will also include activities to reduce gender-based violence, allowing women and girls to feel safer.”

The Scottish Government’s commitment to support Sudan and its neighbouring countries spans an 18-month period; Oxfam, the British Red Cross and Christian Aid have all delivered vital projects through HEF funding to provide food, access to clean water and shelter to people affected by the conflict.

This funding forms part of Scotland’s International Development commitment, protected in the draft 2025-26 Scottish Budget.

Background

The Humanitarian Emergency Fund provides aid in the aftermath of a crisis through a panel of eight leading humanitarian aid organisations in Scotland who advise and access the fund: Mercy Corps, Oxfam, British Red Cross, Islamic Relief, SCIAF, Christian Aid, Tearfund and Save the Children.