Humanitarian Emergency Fund: annual report 2023-2024
A report on the impact of projects funded through the Humanitarian Emergency Fund in 2023 to 2024.
Acknowledgements
This Annual Report provides an overview of work delivered during 2023/24 through the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF). The report has been produced by the Scottish Government in collaboration with the Disasters Emergency Committee and HEF Panel members.
We would like to recognise the particular effort of Emily McDonnell Thomas and Huw Owen at the Disasters Emergency Committee for drafting the report and to Frances Guy, the Chair of the HEF panel, the panel members (British Red Cross, Christian Aid, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Mercy Corps, Oxfam, Save the Children, SCIAF and Tearfund) and their delivery partners.
Particular thanks go to, Mark Adams, Jonathan Dames, Michael McKean, Jenny Walter, Jamie Livingstone, Rebecca Khattak, Pamela Woodburn, Valerie Brown, Nadeem Baqir, Alistair Fergusson, Rob Murray, Natasha McKinnon, Claire Telfer and Lorna McDonald for contributing case studies and other inputs to the report and for their engagement in the peer review and delivery of HEF projects.
Finally, thanks also go to Alice Guinan and Carrie Sweeney for their quality assurance and stylistic input.
