Environment Agency
|Printable version
Humber defences project reaches new milestone
The Environment Agency’s £29m Stallingborough 3 sea defence improvements project between Immingham and Grimsby has reached a significant milestone.
90,000 tonnes of rock amour protecting the existing revetment over a 3km length has been placed by framework contractors Jackson’s Civil Engineering and their sub-contractors.
Rock armour is one of the most sustainable and low-carbon options available and minimises the potential impact on the area’s internationally important habitats.
It will help fortify the walls and prevent the sea undermining them. This will ensure they continue to reduce flood risk for at least a further 25 years, taking account of climate change predictions.
Refurbishment and erosion protection works were also carried out to a further 1.5km at the southeastern frontage, where the waves are less powerful.
The scheme better protects 2400 properties, as well as the large industrial area, critical infrastructure and major developments.
Important milestone is reached
Mark Adams, the Environment Agency’s local Client Lead for the project recently said:
It’s great to see the project reach this important milestone, that strengthens the defences and better protects the local communities and businesses.
Works to improve the flood defences are vital to manage the threat of flooding and will help drive business confidence and investment in the area. But despite our best efforts, flooding can still happen.
That’s why we urge people to prepare and plan for the worst, including by signing up to receive flood warnings.
The majority of the works at the site have now been paused for winter due to ecological restrictions to help local wildlife.
From Spring 2025, the main outfall improvements will re-commence at Oldfleet Drain and New Cut Drain near Grimsby. These will build flood resilience by improving sustainability and maintenance accessibility into the future.
Background
- Find out more about the work at Stallingborough through our recent blog: Protecting the South Humber coastline – Creating a better place
- Read our previous press release: Humber flood defences £29m upgrade begins at Stallingborough - GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/humber-defences-project-reaches-new-milestone
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Environment Agency publishes major update to national flood and coastal erosion risk assessment18/12/2024 09:25:00
Data shows 6.3 million properties in England in areas at risk of flooding from rivers, the sea or surface water
A very Merry Fishmas for South East anglers17/12/2024 15:25:00
Annual stocking of 52,000 fish is a gift to SE anglers this Xmas. Presents of roach, barbel, chub, dace & native crucian carp delivered to local rivers.
Environment Agency casts its net out for fisheries improvement projects17/12/2024 13:25:00
Up to £820,000 is being made available to help projects protect and enhance their local fisheries.
Free netting services help fisheries catch potential problems13/12/2024 14:20:00
The Environment Agency fisheries team in Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire have launched their annual netting programme for the 2024/2025 season.
3 men prosecuted for illegal Derbyshire waste site13/12/2024 13:25:00
Mobile phone records have helped the Environment Agency to prosecute 3 men for using a Derbyshire farm as an illegal waste site.
GE-Hitachi’s Small Modular Reactor completes first step of design assessment12/12/2024 13:25:00
GDA process enables regulators to begin assessing the safety, security, safeguarding and environmental aspects of new nuclear power station designs at an early stage of the regulatory process
Environment Agency extends consultation on Rathlin Energy06/12/2024 15:10:00
A consultation into an environmental permit application from Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited has been extended by the Environment Agency following feedback.
Saltmarsh fish survey shows positive results in Teesside06/12/2024 11:25:00
Officers from the Environment Agency have carried out surveys at Greatham, Teesside with positive results for local fish populations.