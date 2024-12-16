Humber defences project reaches new milestone

The Environment Agency’s £29m Stallingborough 3 sea defence improvements project between Immingham and Grimsby has reached a significant milestone.

90,000 tonnes of rock amour protecting the existing revetment over a 3km length has been placed by framework contractors Jackson’s Civil Engineering and their sub-contractors.

Rock armour is one of the most sustainable and low-carbon options available and minimises the potential impact on the area’s internationally important habitats.

It will help fortify the walls and prevent the sea undermining them. This will ensure they continue to reduce flood risk for at least a further 25 years, taking account of climate change predictions.

Refurbishment and erosion protection works were also carried out to a further 1.5km at the southeastern frontage, where the waves are less powerful.

The scheme better protects 2400 properties, as well as the large industrial area, critical infrastructure and major developments.

Important milestone is reached

Mark Adams, the Environment Agency’s local Client Lead for the project recently said:

It’s great to see the project reach this important milestone, that strengthens the defences and better protects the local communities and businesses. Works to improve the flood defences are vital to manage the threat of flooding and will help drive business confidence and investment in the area. But despite our best efforts, flooding can still happen. That’s why we urge people to prepare and plan for the worst, including by signing up to receive flood warnings.

The majority of the works at the site have now been paused for winter due to ecological restrictions to help local wildlife.

From Spring 2025, the main outfall improvements will re-commence at Oldfleet Drain and New Cut Drain near Grimsby. These will build flood resilience by improving sustainability and maintenance accessibility into the future.

Background