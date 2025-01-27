Information Commissioner's Office
ICO response to government on economic growth
The Prime Minister, the Chancellor, and the Business Secretary wrote to the Information Commissioner (along with 16 other regulators) at the end of December asking for proposals to boost business confidence, improve the investment climate, and foster sustainable economic growth.
The ICO takes its duty to promote growth very seriously and, as a key regulator for the UK’s digital economy, one of our strategic enduring objectives, set out in our ICO25 strategic plan, is to empower responsible innovation and sustainable economic growth.
Data protection and information rights are essential building blocks for innovation and economic growth. They ensure public trust and consumer confidence and offer businesses security and certainty upon which to build for the future. Clear rules enforced by a pragmatic and business-friendly regulator also create an attractive landscape for those who wish to invest in the UK.
The commitments set out in the Commissioner’s response are ambitious, measurable, and focused on practical, real-world benefits to businesses and companies wanting to invest and innovate. These plans build upon the ICO’s strong track record in this area.
