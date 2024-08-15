Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO statement on Meta's ad-free subscription service
Stephen Almond, ICO’s Executive Director of Regulatory Risk, commented on Meta's ad-free subscription service
“One of our key priorities is to ensure that people’s information rights are upheld by the online advertising industry. Earlier this year we ran a call for views on ‘consent or pay’ models, in which service users pay a fee to not be tracked for online advertising. We are considering the responses received and will set out the ICO’s position later this year.
"Following engagement with Meta, we are examining how UK data protection law would apply to any potential ad-free subscription service. We will expect Meta to consider any data protection concerns we raise prior to any introduction of a subscription service for its UK users.”
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/08/ico-statement-on-metas-ad-free-subscription-service/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Porthcawl man sentenced after “brazen” car scam worth hundreds of thousands of pounds14/08/2024 09:10:00
A man who unlawfully accessed personal data has been sentenced after our investigation.
Provisional decision to impose £6m fine on software provider following 2022 ransomware attack that disrupted NHS and social care services07/08/2024 11:15:00
We have provisionally decided to fine Advanced Computer Software Group Ltd (Advanced) £6.09m, following an initial finding that the provider failed to implement measures to protect the personal information of 82,946 people, including some sensitive personal information.
Social media and video sharing platforms put on notice over poor children’s privacy practices02/08/2024 12:25:00
We are calling on 11 social media and video sharing platforms to improve their children’s privacy practices. Where platforms do not comply with the law, they will face enforcement action.
Supporting public authorities to be open and transparent31/07/2024 14:10:00
Deborah Clark is the ICO's Upstream Regulation Manager. Her team supports public authorities to perform in line with their statutory duties and prevent breaches of access to information legislation.
ICO reprimands the Electoral Commission after cyber attack compromises servers31/07/2024 09:10:00
We have issued a reprimand to the Electoral Commission after hackers gained access to servers that contained the personal information of approximately 40 million people.
ICO takes action against two organisations for "risking public trust" by failing to respond to public requests for information29/07/2024 12:25:00
We have taken action against two trusted public services after investigations found they’d failed to meet basic information request requirements, as set out under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA).
Essex school reprimanded after using facial recognition technology for canteen payments24/07/2024 09:10:00
We have issued a reprimand to a school that broke the law when it introduced facial recognition technology (FRT).
ICO statement in response to Google announcing it will no longer block third party cookies in Chrome23/07/2024 12:10:00
ICO statement in response to Google announcing it will no longer block third party cookies in Chrome.
London Borough of Hackney reprimanded following cyber-attack18/07/2024 09:10:00
We have issued the London Borough of Hackey with a reprimand following a cyber-attack in 2020 that led to hackers gaining access to and encrypting 440,000 files, affecting at least 280,000 residents and other individuals including staff.