IDC endorses appointment of new ICAI Chief Commissioner
The International Development Committee has endorsed the appointment of the new Chief Commissioner of the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) Jillian Popkins, in a report published today.
ICAI is an arms-length body of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office that was established in 2011. ICAI scrutinises all UK Official Development Assistance (ODA) spending. As a body independent of Government, it reports to Parliament through the International Development Committee.
On Wednesday 11 December, the Committee held a pre-appointment hearing with Ms Popkins, the Government’s preferred candidate for Chief Commissioner. Members asked Ms Popkins about the challenges facing ICAI, her priorities upon taking the role, how ICAI could increase its impact, and ICAI’s independence from Government.
The appointment of a new Chief Commissioner has been delayed by more than a year. A recruitment campaign was launched in in October 2022 but failed to appoint a candidate. The campaign was re-launched in November 2023, but was then paused after a General Election was announced in May 2024.
After the new Government took office, it renewed the recruitment campaign in July. Following the departure of the previous Chief Commissioner, ICAI has been led by its two new part-time Commissioners, Liz Ditchburn and Harold Freeman, who took up their roles at the start of July.
In the report, the Committee says: “the delays to this appointment are deeply regrettable, and the FCDO must ensure that lessons are learned so the next ICAI Commission is appointed in a timely manner.”
