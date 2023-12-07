NHS England
Identified safety risks with the Euroking maternity information system
A National Patient Safety Alert has been issued by the NHS England National Patient Safety Team on identified safety risks with the Euroking maternity information system.
- National Patient Safety Alert – Identified safety risks with the Euroking maternity information system
About this alert
This National Patient Safety Alert has been issued around identified safety risks relating to technical issues with the Euroking maternity information IT system, used by some NHS trusts.
There is currently no evidence of actual harm being reported as a result of these issues. The alert has been issued as a precautionary measure to ensure patient safety by asking providers to review their systems to identify if the issues are present, and where appropriate to take steps to eliminate the risk.
About National Patient Safety Alerts
This alert has been issued as a National Patient Safety Alert.
The NHS England National Patient Safety Team was the first national body to have been accredited to issue National Patient Safety Alerts by the National Patient Safety Alerting Committee (NaPSAC). All National Patient Safety Alerts are required to meet NaPSAC’s thresholds and standards. These thresholds and standards include working with patients, frontline staff and experts to ensure alerts provide clear, effective actions for safety-critical issues.
NaPSAC requires providers to introduce new systems for planning and coordinating the actions required by any National Patient Safety Alert across their organisation, with executive oversight.
Failure to take the actions required under any National Patient Safety Alert may lead to CQC taking regulatory action.
Patient safety alerts are shared rapidly with healthcare providers via the Central Alerting System (CAS).
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/12/identified-safety-risks-with-the-euroking-maternity-information-system/
